MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 4

DUBAI Dec 4 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheered by US economic resilience,
euro struggles
* Brent nudges up above $70 ahead of U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets dip; Saudi blue chips
rebound
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on dollar strength, but holds above
$1,200
* U.S. believes Iran launched air raids on Islamic State in
Iraq
* Oil fund manager Andurand sees big price swings after OPEC
decision
* Oil states' recourse to sovereign funds could rattle world
markets
* Assad says U.S.-led strikes on Syria ineffective -Paris
Match magazine
* Afghanistan says 760,000 refugees risk deportation from
Iran
* Landlocked Central Asia gets shorter railway link to
Persian Gulf
* UN watchdog seeks $5.7 million to monitor extended Iran
nuclear deal
* Top Muslim leader urges broader action against Islamist
militants
* SPECIAL REPORT-How Exxon helped make Iraqi Kurdistan
* Cyprus to sound out European investors on new bonds
* Malaysia 1MDB plans January meetings with cornerstones for
$3 bln energy IPO-sources
* Indonesia plans Islamic repo rules, separate deposit
insurance
* Sukuk market set to change as investor appetite shifts
-study
TURKEY
* Thousands of Syrian refugees stranded in Turkish
minefield-rights group - TRFN
* Turkish MPs pass bill shaking up judiciary, boosting
police powers
* Iz Hayvancilik applies Borsa Istanbul to be listed in
second national market
* Turkish Nov consumer prices rise less than forecast on
cheaper oil
* China and Turkey fall behind in global corruption index
* Turkey's Halkbank says bid for Serbia's Cacanska Banka
fails
* Turkish automotive sales rise 1.66 percent in November -
association
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 175,000 T of wheat from Romania, Ukraine
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weakens on
black market
* In Egypt, Mubarak verdict signals return of old order
* Denmark's Arla Foods to drop bid for Egypt's Arab Dairy
SAUDI ARABIA
* Glenn Beck must face Saudi's lawsuit over Boston Marathon
bombing
* Saudi sees oil prices stabilizing at $60 - WSJ citing
sources
* Barrick, Saudi firm set joint venture around copper asset
* Saudi's Marafiq says signs 2.5 bln riyal Islamic loan
* Indonesia to sign sales, refinery agreements with CNOOC,
Saudi Aramco next week
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* American teacher stabbed to death in restroom of Abu Dhabi
mall
* Dubai Aluminium picks banks to arrange $1.8 bln loan
-sources
* Dubai Parks and Resorts says to list on Dubai bourse on
Dec 10
QATAR
* Qatar's Tasweeq offers jet fuel for Jan-June 2015 term
contracts
* U.S. couple leaves Qatar after convictions overturned in
child death
* Emir appoints new CEO at Qatar Investment Authority
* Qatar sets Nov crude OSPs at lowest in 4 years
KUWAIT
* Pakistan seals Kuwait deal for 2015 gasoil
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH plans asset manager purchases with new debt
-CEO
* Bahrain to develop central sharia board for Islamic banks
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)