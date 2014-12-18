MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 18

DUBAI Dec 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia encouraged by Wall St bounce, upbeat Fed

* Oil surges in about-face as some bet sub-$60 Brent won't last

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds on spending pledge; Gulf markets stabilise

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week low with Fed on track to hike rates

* Jordan's Palestinian draft calls for peace with Israel in a year

* Yemeni premier suggests he could resign as Houthis tighten grip

* IMF disburses $1 billion to Pakistan under loan program

* Iraq Kurds launch Sinjar offensive after coalition air strikes

* EU court says Hamas should be removed from terror list

* As easy targets thin, Syria air strikes by US allies plunge

* Slumping oil won't derail $500 bln Gulf infrastructure plan

* Hamas' deputy chief says it has patched up ties with Iran

* Despite pain, OPEC hawks come round to merits of riding out oil slump

* Iraqi Kurdistan says oil exports could total 800,000 bpd next year

* Gulf sell-off fuelled by credit, lax regulation

* Iraq requests one-year deferral on Gulf War reparations

* Morocco to revise its currency basket weightings

TURKEY

* Moody's affirms Turkcell's Ba1 rating with stable outlook

* Turkey's Celikler makes top $521 mln bid in power plants sell-off

* Turkish lira recovers amid daily tightening, forex support

* Turkey's Ziraat Bank to launch up to $10 bln borrowing programme

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says Russian wheat will remain in its tenders

* Egypt signs first gas fracking contract with Apache, Shell

* Abraaj tops Kellogg again in Bisco Misr takeover battle

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi rulers reconsider ties to Wahhabi clergy

* Saudi Hollandi Bank proposes bigger annual dividend for 2014

* Saudi's SABIC proposes 3 riyals/share dividend for H2 2014

* Saudi Arabia to keep spending in 2015 budget -finance minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Italian court lifts block on Emirates' key Milan-New York route

* Dubai, Bahrain bourses to simplify share transfer

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman November inflation flat at 1.0 pct y/y

QATAR

* Soccer-FIFA ethics investigator Garcia resigns in protest

* Soccer-Qatar risks losing World Cup without job reform-Zwanziger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)