MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 18

DUBAI, March 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks dip on nerves before Fed, dollar treads water

* Brent falls towards $53 after U.S. crude stocks rise; weaker dollar limits fall

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil weighs on Gulf mkts; Q4 hopes support Egypt

* MIDEAST MONEY-Outperforming Dubai fund sees upside in Gulf markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low ahead of Fed outcome

* U.S., eyeing Iranian arms in Iraq, warns on sectarian tensions

* Netanyahu claims victory in Israel election after hard right shift

* Libya's recognised government says oil sales must go through eastern firm

* Jordan airline posts deeper loss due to regional unrest

* Iran, US line up technical options as push for deal intensifies

* Algeria seeks more oil-exporter cooperation on price drop

* Tunisia to start economic rescue plan, sees 7 pct growth in 5 years

* Turkey's central bank leaves rates unchanged, resists political pressure

* Africa builds an appetite for Islamic finance, says IDB unit

* Fuel oil supply from West to climb to two-month high in April

EGYPT

* Egyptian policeman charged over protest shooting captured on film

* Egypt tightening visa rule for individual visitors

* Egypt to import 35 cargoes of LNG from Russia's Gazprom

* Egypt, Arabtec near agreement on $40 bln housing project -govt

* Egypt's Oriental Weavers posts 2.3 pct rise in 2014 net profit

* G20 sets sights on sukuk for infrastructure financing

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline says will rebuff U.S. allegations, seeks apology

* SNC-Lavalin awarded EPCM contract by Emirates Global Aluminium

* Dragon Oil says approached by largest shareholder

* Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah to meet investors from Thurs for sukuk issue

* Dubai's Daman Investments aims to launch IPO within weeks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Savola says has all approvals for packaging unit sale

* Saudi's PetroRabigh signs $5.2 bln loan for expansion

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar February inflation 0.1 pct m/m; housing weight in index cut

* Qatar National Bank says signs $3 bln three-year loan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait renews $1 bln jet fuel, gasoil supply deals with BP

* Kuwait considering imposing corporate tax -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's BBK launches $400 mln 5-yr dollar bond

* Investcorp buys U.S. residential properties for about $300 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
