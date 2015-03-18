MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 18

DUBAI, March 18 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks dip on nerves before Fed,
dollar treads water
* Brent falls towards $53 after U.S. crude stocks rise;
weaker dollar limits fall
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil weighs on Gulf mkts; Q4 hopes
support Egypt
* MIDEAST MONEY-Outperforming Dubai fund sees upside in Gulf
markets
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low ahead of Fed outcome
* U.S., eyeing Iranian arms in Iraq, warns on sectarian
tensions
* Netanyahu claims victory in Israel election after hard
right shift
* Libya's recognised government says oil sales must go
through eastern firm
* Jordan airline posts deeper loss due to regional unrest
* Iran, US line up technical options as push for deal
intensifies
* Algeria seeks more oil-exporter cooperation on price drop
* Tunisia to start economic rescue plan, sees 7 pct growth
in 5 years
* Turkey's central bank leaves rates unchanged, resists
political pressure
* Africa builds an appetite for Islamic finance, says IDB
unit
* Fuel oil supply from West to climb to two-month high in
April
EGYPT
* Egyptian policeman charged over protest shooting captured
on film
* Egypt tightening visa rule for individual visitors
* Egypt to import 35 cargoes of LNG from Russia's Gazprom
* Egypt, Arabtec near agreement on $40 bln housing project
-govt
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers posts 2.3 pct rise in 2014 net
profit
* G20 sets sights on sukuk for infrastructure financing
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates airline says will rebuff U.S. allegations, seeks
apology
* SNC-Lavalin awarded EPCM contract by Emirates Global
Aluminium
* Dragon Oil says approached by largest shareholder
* Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah to meet investors from Thurs for
sukuk issue
* Dubai's Daman Investments aims to launch IPO within weeks
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Savola says has all approvals for packaging unit
sale
* Saudi's PetroRabigh signs $5.2 bln loan for expansion
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar February inflation 0.1 pct m/m; housing weight
in index cut
* Qatar National Bank says signs $3 bln three-year loan
KUWAIT
* Kuwait renews $1 bln jet fuel, gasoil supply deals with BP
* Kuwait considering imposing corporate tax -KUNA
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's BBK launches $400 mln 5-yr dollar bond
* Investcorp buys U.S. residential properties for about $300
mln
