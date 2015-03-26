MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 26

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid; oil climbs on Yemen escalation
* Oil prices surge after Saudi air strikes in Yemen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia tumbles as Arab states consider Yemen intervention
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains from longest rally since 2012 on US rate hopes
* Saudi Arabia, allies launch air campaign in Yemen against Houthi fighters
* Schlumberger pleads guilty to violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan
* UK says failure to reach Iran nuclear deal could lead to Middle East arms race
* U.S.-led coalition, Iraqis pound Islamic State in Tikrit
* Islamic State fighters take on Libya's rival government forces
* Iraq supports OPEC policy to defend market share - official
* Syrian rebels seize historic town in south - monitor
* Iran storing 30 million barrels of oil at sea
* Suspended tax transfers leave Palestinian economy on the brink
* Arab League says to discuss Yemen proposal for intervention on Thursday
TURKEY
* Turkcell's shareholders propose first dividend in years
* Moody's says outlook for Turkey's banking sector is negative
* Turkish lira falls on worries over violation of Kurdish ceasefire
* Japan's Mitsui acquires stake in Turkish packaging firm
EGYPT
* Egypt providing military support for Gulf Arab operation in Yemen -state news agency
* Egypt's Arab Investment Bank and IDB unit launch leasing firm
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Former top Mubarak-era official freed from jail - Egyptian state news agency
* Egypt's Suez canal revenue at $382 mln in February -govt website
* Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to April 22
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad may sell Aer Lingus stake if IAG deal gets nod -FT
* Borse Dubai to sell $2.2 bln stake in London Stock Exchange -source
* Dubai World gets approval to restructure $14.6 bln debt outside court
* Dubai's Amlak to seek shareholder backing to lift six-yr trading halt
* Emirates Airline sets final guidance for UK-guaranteed sukuk
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi hardware retailer SACO to launch share sale in April
* Saudi Sahara, Ma'aden petchem plant shut for maintenance in April
* Saudi's Dar al Arkan says land tax unlikely to hurt business
QATAR
* Saft Groupe wins 10 mln dollar order serving Qatar's Dukhan oilfield
* Qatar to treat Gulf investors as locals, freeing up foreigner quotas
* Qatar offers 1.5-2 mln barrels prompt condensate supply to Asia
KUWAIT
* Kuwait commerce minister resigns, second cabinet member this month
* Kuwait's KIPCO says OSN core asset as targets double profits by 2018
* National Bank of Kuwait to meet investors for potential Tier 1 bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
