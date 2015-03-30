MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 30

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
DUBAI, March 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sluggish, oil drifts lower
* Oil prices fall as Iran, world powers seek nuclear deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound from sell-offs over Yemen
* PRECIOUS-Gold snaps 7-day rally ahead of Yellen speech; set for 2nd weekly gain
* Iran, powers explore nuclear compromises, Israel alarmed
* Fighting and air strikes across Yemen; dialogue remains distant
* Stanchart says committed to Islamic banking after head of unit exits
* Rising costs facing Mideast firms in fight against financial crime
* Arab summit agrees on unified military force for crises
* Thousands of Tunisians, leaders march after Bardo attack
* Yemen LNG exports continue despite seaports closure, air strikes - sources
* Jordan tenders to buy 100,000 T hard wheat and 100,000 T barley
* Islamic bank BLME's CEO to resign effective June 11 - statement
* Investment banks eye potential trading boost from ECB stimulus
* China's Xi: Trade between China and Silk Road nations to exceed $2.5 trln
EGYPT
* Egypt lists top Brotherhood leader, 17 others as terrorists - state media
* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa to pay dividend of 0.145 pounds per share
* Egypt's Sidi Kerir to pay dividend of 1.65 pounds per share
* Egyptian pound steady on official, stronger on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia has not made decision on sending ground troops to Yemen
* Putin letter to Arab summit triggers strong Saudi attack
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Credit Suisse raises UAE equities to overweight from neutral
QATAR
* Qatar's QIA to partly fund Dufry's purchase of WDF-sources
* Qatar's bourse says plans rights issue trading
KUWAIT
* Kuwait oil tanker shipments unaffected by Yemen operations
* Agility trims 2014 dividend despite 10 pct Q4 net profit gain (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
