MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 27

DUBAI, April 27 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up; focus on central
banks, Greece
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Gulf markets; Dubai, Saudi hit
2015 highs
* Brent crude holds near 4-1/2 month high on Yemen, U.S. rig
count
* PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 on strong equities;
Fed meet eyed
* US Secretary of State Kerry to meet with Iran foreign
minister Monday
* Islamic reinsurance moves to displace use of conventional
finance
* Eyeing Arab ties, Israel to observe nuclear pact meeting
* Fighting escalates across Yemen, air strikes on capital
Sanaa
* Leftist Akinci wins north Cyprus election, seeking peace
deal
* Syrian TV says insurgents killed civilians after capturing
town
EGYPT
* Egypt's Mobinil says declined its losses by 80.2 percent
in Q1 2015
* Ending Egypt's currency black market brings new challenges
* Egypt's trial of Mursi "badly flawed" -Human Rights Watch
* Egyptian pound steady at official market, stronger on
black market
* Egypt's Eastern Co 9-month net profit up 19 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Itqan Capital to add brokerage, PE fund to
services
* Saudi Ma'aden's gold and metals unit gets 1.2 bln riyal
loan
* Saudi Sipchem says plant shutdown cost $4.8 million
* Saudi PetroRabigh starts maintenance work on VDU unit
* Saudi's Tasnee picks Asian contractors for titanium sponge
plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Inpex in talks to obtain new Abu Dhabi concession-NHK
* Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit falls 69 pct
* Serbia seals deal with Abu Dhabi developer for
controversial Belgrade makeover
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait March inflation rises to 3.3 pct y/y -KUNA
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp appoints Kirdar as new chairman
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)