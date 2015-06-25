MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 25

DUBAI, June 25 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down, dollar flat as
markets monitor Greece
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Etisalat lifts Abu Dhabi again; Amanat
leaps in Dubai
* Oil slides after big U.S. gasoline build offsets crude
draw
* Gold ticks up from 2-week low as market eyes Greece
* Former Obama aides say U.S. needs tougher Iran nuclear
deal
* Swiss authorities examine FIFA grants in soccer
probe-source
* Russia says chooses trading firms to deal in Iranian oil
* Turkey to see FDI inflows of about $12 billion in 2015 -
association
* Russia's Gazprom Neft almost doubles oil output at Iraqi
Badra
* Libya's elected parliament backs UN peace plan, with
amendments
* Gulf states get more assertive as Iran closes in on
nuclear deal
EGYPT
* Egypt says wheat cargoes to take less time to offload
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom reports Q1 2015 net profit of $49
mln - statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi carrier takes 50 Airbus planes in Islamic leasing
deal
* Saudi's Riyad Bank prices 4 bln riyal capital-boosting
sukuk
* Saudi Yasref refinery reaches full capacity milestone
* France, Saudi Arabia to sign contracts worth $12 bln -
Fabius
* Saudi Arabia loses spot as top crude supplier to India,
China
* Russia's Lukoil says Saudi Aramco wants to raise stake in
Luksar
* Saudi's Sipchem to pay $100.2 mln to up stake in two local
units
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Car bomb aimed at UAE officials kills three Somali
soldiers in Mogadishu
* UAE's Topaz eyes S American expansion to combat oil
services struggle
* Jet Airways says reports about Etihad Airways approaching
govt to raise stake in co are incorrect
* Dubai Crude for September to be priced at parity to Oman
OQc1
QATAR
* Miami Dolphins owner and Qatar to bid for Formula One
-source
* Qatar building materials costs to surge ahead of 2022
KUWAIT
* Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to seven
Kuwaiti banks
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain April bank lending rises 5.7 pct y/y
