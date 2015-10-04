MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 4

DUBAI Oct 4 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond prices climb after weak
payrolls report
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets sluggish despite firmer oil, global
equities
* Oil up, erasing early loss; U.S. rig count down 5th week
* Gold shines as weak U.S. jobs data dents rate hike hopes
* Iran invites foreign firms to develop its oil, gas
industry
* Iraqi Kurdish leader urges Russia, U.S. to coordinate in
anti-IS fight
* Russia says to step up air strikes in Syria
* Egypt says Russia's intervention in Syria will counter
terrorism
* Syria doubts value of talks, air strikes useless without
Damascus
* Two suicide car bombs kill at least 18 in Baghdad
* Yemeni government, Saudi-led forces retake Red Sea strait
* Saudi Arabia deters bid for UN human rights probe in Yemen
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 T Russian and Ukraine wheat
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to keep up energy spending despite oil drop-
Naimi
* Saudi forces arrest two foreigners at illegal bomb factory
* Saudi Arabia signals easing of tension with Islamist
cleric
* Saudi sovereign fund, China's COFCO in talks on Glencore
agri assets
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Opening of Abu Dhabi's Louvre pushed back to 2016
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to seek private investment in $36 bln projects
QATAR
* Qatar c.bank chief cools rate rise talk, says won't follow
U.S.
* Qatar halves T-bill sale as bank liquidity tightens
* Qatar August credit growth fastest since February 2014
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain withdraws ambassador from Iran after bomb-factory
find
* Iran expels second-ranking Bahraini diplomat in Tehran
* Bahrain lifts meat prices as cheap oil hits state finances
* Bahrain seeks arrangers for potential sovereign bond -
sources
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)