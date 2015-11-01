MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 1

DUBAI Nov 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, but post best month in 4 years; oil gains

* Oil rises on U.S. rig count; market also up on week and month

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai rise but close far off highs

* Gold falls to 3-week low, set for biggest weekly drop in 9

* POLL-OPEC-fueled oil glut to offset waning U.S. output

* Russia risks Syrian quagmire -U.S. deputy secretary of state

* Poll sees ruling AKP winning large majority in Turkish election

* US sticks to demand Assad leave power at first peace talks to include Iran

* LNG glut to steal coal market share

* Russian airliner with 224 aboard crashes in Egypt's Sinai, all killed

* Iran to announce oil output rise at next OPEC meeting -Shana

* Iran threatens Arabs as much as Islamic State says Bahrain

* U.S. to send special forces to Syria, truce sought after peace talks

* Extremely rare cyclone threatens floods, damage in Yemen and Oman

EGYPT

* Egypt's GB Auto says output resumes after 20-day stoppage AUTO.CA

* Egypt central bank leaves main interest rates unchanged

* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes wheat

* Siemens could expand Egypt power deal, says CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* Death toll in Saudi haj disaster at least 2,070-Reuters tally

* Saudi's Bahri says talks with Aramco, Sembcor to continue

* Saudi deficit this year is "manageable" says foreign minister

* Saudi finance ministry says S&P downgrade unjustified

* Saudi cabinet defers decision on 40-hour work week

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* United Arab Bank CEO has left company -sources

* INTERVIEW-UAE's Masdar sees renewable energy opportunities in MENA region

KUWAIT

* Kuwait defers Iraq's final war reparation payment until 2017