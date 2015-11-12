MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 12

(Refiles)

DUBAI Nov 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shrugs off losses, Aussie spikes on jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Telecom boosts Riyadh index, Egypt's slide slows

* Oil prices edge away from 2-mth low, but market outlook stays weak

* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near three-month low on U.S. rate outlook

* Russia says Lavrov, Kerry discuss approach to Syria peace talks next week

* Growing number of asylum seekers opt for Arctic route to enter Europe

* UPDATE 4-EU moves ahead with labelling goods made in Israeli settlements

* IMF to include Islamic finance in surveillance -Lagarde

* INTERVIEW-UAE officer denies Yemen civilian deaths caused by air power

* U.N. rights experts urge Iran to release journalists

* Flow of Iraqi oil to U.S. reaches 3-year peak in November

* Iran to face bumpy re-entry into global oil tanker market

* Iran has yet to decide on going to next round of Syria talks in Vienna

* Iraq to sell fourth mobile licence

* Occidental to sell Zubair stake to Iraq's South Oil -officials

* Iran to purchase Airbus planes, President Rouhani says

* AIRSHOW-Gulf airline growth curbed by traffic jams in the sky

* Air Berlin CEO sees improvement in earnings in 2015

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil min says talks markets with Venezuela counterpart

* UK to halt arms exports to Saudi if humanitarian laws broken - foreign minister

* Saudi Telecom sets minimum quarterly dividend for next three years

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says buys 120,000 T Russian, French wheat

* Egypt strengthens currency amid disruptive dollar shortage

* Egypt's GB Auto Q3 net profit up 90 pct despite currency challenges

* Egypt says to lose 2.2 bln pounds a month due UK, Russian flight suspensions

* Egyptian developer Medinet Nasr 9-month net profit at $19.22 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE payments firm sees transaction growth easing in 2015

* AIRSHOW-UAE in final stages of talks to buy Rafale jets

* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17.2 pct

* Dubai builder Arabtec posts loss for fourth straight quarter

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA posts Q3 loss on weak oil prices

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain to begin process to issue bond in Q1 2016 -CEO

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman September bank lending growth slows to 10.0 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Food Co posts near-flat Q3 profit

QATAR

* Qatar Financial Centre says to ease foreign investment rules

* International Bank of Qatar to start USD bond roadshow (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)