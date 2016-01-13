MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 13

DUBAI Jan 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cheered by China trade surprise

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Petrochemicals drag Saudi to 4-yr low; other mkts slide

* Crude oil rises for first time in eight days after U.S. stocks fall

* PRECIOUS- Gold drops for 4th day as stock market recovery cuts safe haven demand

* Suicide bomber kills 10 people, mainly Germans, in Istanbul

* Iran holds 10 American sailors; U.S. expects their prompt return

* Mobile clinics, medical teams needed in Madaya - WHO official tells Reuters

* 4-U.N. war crimes investigators gathering testimony from starving Syrian town

* Iran says Arak reactor not yet decommissioned, work ongoing

* INSIGHT-As relations thaw, some Iranian prisoners in U.S. hope for early release

* Iraq's crude exports in Feb may top Nov record as market share battle intensifies

* Suicide bomber kills two, wounds senior police officer in east Iraq - police

* Syrian opposition coordinator says U.S. clearly backtracked over Syria

* Six killed in unrest in Sudan's Darfur, says local official

* Libya's oil company empties Ras Lanuf storage after Islamic State attacks

* Sunni mosques in east Iraq attacked after IS-claimed blasts

* Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinians, one an alleged stabber

* U.S.-led coalition conducts 23 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

* Iraq signs IMF monitoring programme, to draw on FX reserves

* UAE moves to quash talk of OPEC emergency meet as oil slumps

* Saudi riyal forwards crash through key 1000 level to hit record low

* Syria pro-government forces seize rebel-held town in Latakia province

* As economy crumbles, Sudan ditches Iran for Saudi patronage

* Algeria arrests seven gunmen near southern gasfield - ministry

* Yemen peace talks postponed, U.N. says

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi Aramco IPO could herald a Riyadh garage sale

* On Iran-Saudi rift, Gulf Arab states tread with caution

EGYPT

* New Egypt bank rules to boost business lending and growth

* Western Union transfers from Egypt to China curbed amid dollar shortage -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi companies estimate earnings impact of 2016 budget

* Saudi Arabia, U.S. still in talks about U.S. warship deal -sources

* Saudi's Alujain Corp says output stops at subsidiary's plant

* Saudi's Savola says energy reform to raise costs by 105 mln riyals in 2016

* Saudi Kayan lowers expected impact from energy reforms

* Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dana Gas to slash costs and cut staff - CEO

* Dubai's Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India's Care Hospitals

* UAE's Energy Minister says oil set for tough H1 2016 before gradual recovery

* UAE's Mubadala Petroleum targets Asia buys on lower oil prices

* UAE's Dana Gas says Hearne joined firm as CFO in January

* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait court sentences two to death for spying for Iran, Hezbollah

* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman Q4 rises 29 pct

* Oman Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain MPs blast fuel price hike in heated session

* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)