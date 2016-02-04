MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 4

DUBAI Feb 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia stocks jump as dollar slide boosts oil

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi ends higher on oil rebound, most of Gulf soft

* Oil prices extend gains on dollar-slide, talk of oil producer meeting

* PRECIOUS-Gold clings near 3-month peak as U.S. rate hike views ease

* U.N. halts Syria talks as government closes in on Aleppo

* Militant group Al Shabaab leading suspect in Somalia plane blast - U.S. govt sources

* Explosion at refinery in Iran's Lavan Island after gas leak -FARS

* INTERVIEW-Lebanon needs $12 bln to cope with refugee "earthquake"

* Arabs, Kurds retake northern Iraq village from Islamic State

* India's KIOCL considers building iron ore plants in Iran

* Lavrov: Russia won't stop Syria strikes until "terrorists" defeated

* Up to 1 mln tonnes of sugar smuggled into China annually -official

EGYPT

* El Sewedy Electric unit in $484.5 mln Angola power stations deal

* Egyptian dairy firm Domty plans to list in March

* Egypt's agriculture ministry to accept wheat with 0.05 pct ergot

SAUDI

* Saudi Aramco to keep same number of oil, gas rigs in 2016 -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Aramex targets deals, incentives scheme hits Q4 profit

* Barclays cuts 150 jobs in Mideast as restructures regional corporate bank

* Warburg Pincus-backed tech firm in talks on potential acquisitions

* Dubai's Nakheel says annual profit rise 19 pct

QATAR

* Qatar's Gulf International Services swings to Q4 net loss

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sugar refiner says new Middle East capacity unjustified

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)