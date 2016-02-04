MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 4

BRIEF-Signature Bank Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Signature Bank reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
DUBAI Feb 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia stocks jump as dollar slide boosts oil
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi ends higher on oil rebound, most of Gulf soft
* Oil prices extend gains on dollar-slide, talk of oil producer meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold clings near 3-month peak as U.S. rate hike views ease
* U.N. halts Syria talks as government closes in on Aleppo
* Militant group Al Shabaab leading suspect in Somalia plane blast - U.S. govt sources
* Explosion at refinery in Iran's Lavan Island after gas leak -FARS
* INTERVIEW-Lebanon needs $12 bln to cope with refugee "earthquake"
* Arabs, Kurds retake northern Iraq village from Islamic State
* India's KIOCL considers building iron ore plants in Iran
* Lavrov: Russia won't stop Syria strikes until "terrorists" defeated
* Up to 1 mln tonnes of sugar smuggled into China annually -official
EGYPT
* El Sewedy Electric unit in $484.5 mln Angola power stations deal
* Egyptian dairy firm Domty plans to list in March
* Egypt's agriculture ministry to accept wheat with 0.05 pct ergot
SAUDI
* Saudi Aramco to keep same number of oil, gas rigs in 2016 -sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Aramex targets deals, incentives scheme hits Q4 profit
* Barclays cuts 150 jobs in Mideast as restructures regional corporate bank
* Warburg Pincus-backed tech firm in talks on potential acquisitions
* Dubai's Nakheel says annual profit rise 19 pct
QATAR
* Qatar's Gulf International Services swings to Q4 net loss
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain sugar refiner says new Middle East capacity unjustified
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Signature Bank reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Billionaire investor George Soros will partner with Mastercard Inc on a venture they said could help migrants, refugees and others struggling within their communities worldwide to improve their economic and social status.
CAIRO, Jan 19 Egypt is considering temporarily reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.