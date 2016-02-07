MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 7

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DUBAI Feb 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after U.S. jobs report muddles Fed outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises with oil; Egypt up as foreigners return
* Gold price rises to 3-month high after mixed U.S. jobs data
* Oil falls in volatile trade ahead of key oil producer meeting
* Syrians flee to Turkish border as Aleppo assault intensifies
* Iran's crude oil sales to Europe have reached above 300,000 bpd after sanctions
* Top al Qaeda commander killed in Yemen drone strikes
EGYPT
* Egypt sees World Bank funds arriving soon, eyes more Saudi aid
* HC Securities working on $600 mln of Egypt M&A deals
* Egypt cancels another wheat tender as fungus saga ups prices
* Dozens mourn slain Italian student at Cairo embassy
* Egypt central bank meets exchange bureaus in bid to put lid on black market rates
* Egypt's foreign reserves reached $16.48 bln at end of Jan-central bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Iran mocks Saudi offer to send ground troops to Syria
* Saudi currency devaluation would carry major political risk
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Financial Market Q4 profit tumbles 89 pct
* Dubai bank Mashreq proposes 40 pct cash dividend for 2015
* UAE plans floating LNG import terminal later this year - sources
* End of Iran sanctions gives Gulf Petrochem storage opportunities
* Abengoa to offload UAE solar stake in fire sale
QATAR
* Industries Qatar product price drop hits earnings
* Qatar banks discuss lower repo rate with central bank -sources
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says ready to commit ground forces to Syria (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
