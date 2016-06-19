MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 19

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
DUBAI, June 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL-MARKETS-Sterling, bond yields gain as Brexit views shift
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly soft; revived Americana talks support Kuwait
* Oil jumps 4 pct as Brexit fears ease, still down on week
* Gold rises on weak dollar, set for third week of gains
* Obama, despite dissent on Syria, not shifting toward strikes on Assad
* Iraqi PM declares victory over Islamic State in Falluja
* Second flight recorder retrieved from crashed EgyptAir flight
* Aid convoy reaches besieged al Waer in Syria's Homs - U.N.
* Obama, Saudi prince focus on Iraq and Syria in Washington meeting
* POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting overnight interest rate by another 50 basis points
* Morocco offers to let some UN Western Sahara mission staff back
* Potential Boeing Iran sale faces opposition in U.S. Congress
* INTERVIEW-MSF spurns EU funding in protest at Turkey migrant deal
EGYPT
* Egyptian court hands ex-president Mursi another life sentence
* 'Unorthodox' agriculture policies to cost Egypt $860 mln -USDA
* EFG Hermes energy platform Vortex closes 550 mln euro wind farm deal
* Egypt raises interest rates by 100 basis points, to highest level in years
* Egypt's T-bill yields rise at auction on Thursday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's SALIC boosts investment in G3 Canada grain company
* Saudi market regulator jails two executives of contractor MMG
* Saudi deputy crown prince requests meeting on Yemen with U.N. chief
* More robust approach needed to influence Syria's Assad -Saudi minister
* Saudis, allies seek 'to minimize civilian casualties' in Yemen -minister
* BRIEF-Dow Chemical first company to get trading license in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi's Sipchem completes 1 bln riyal 5-yr sukuk issue
* Funding, regulation challenge Saudi private sector drive
* Saudi Arabia seeking to buy 300,000 tonnes hard wheat
* Saudi Aramco says minor pipeline fire extinguished, no impact on oil supply
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai group pays $2.4 bln for control of Kuwait's Americana
* Barclays labels $1.0 bln lawsuit over 2008 fundraising 'misconceived'
* Malaysia's 1MDB says its been served arbitration request by IPIC, Aabar
* Abu Dhabi banks NBAD, FGB in early merger talks -sources
* Abu Dhabi levies airport, hotel taxes to boost revenues
* UAE says its war in Yemen "practically over"
QATAR
* Qatar to lure overseas money with ownership and tax incentives
* Qatar predicts at least three years of budget deficits
* India's Petronet picks Qatari producer Rasgas to supply cargo-trade sources
* Poland receives first commercial LNG from Qatar
* Italy's Fincantieri signs 4 bln euro deal to build ships for Qatar
KUWAIT
* Dubai group pays $2.4 bln for control of Kuwait's Americana
* BRIEF-Salini Impregilo's led consortium awarded $955 mln contract in Kuwait
OMAN
* Oman finance ministry to issue $2.5 billion sukuk to plug budget gap
* TABLE-Oman money supply growth accelerates in April
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini Shi'ite clerics warn against targeting Muslim sect
* UN worried about Bahrain's crackdown on political opposition (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.