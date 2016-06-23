MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 23

DUBAI, June 23 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wobble ahead of Brexit vote,
sterling jumps
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed before Brexit vote, Egypt
resumes downtrend
* Oil slips after small U.S. drawdown; seen choppy before
Brexit vote
* Gold touches two-week low as Britain gears up for EU vote
* Middle East Crude-Oman slips into discount
* INSIGHT-Conflict among U.S. allies in northern Syria
clouds war on Islamic State
* EXCLUSIVE-Bahrain national reconciliation efforts stalled
- U.S. State Dept
* Assad tells electricity minister to form new Syria
government
* In Turkey's tussle with the EU, Erdogan thinks he holds
the cards
* Death toll in clashes, blast in Libyan town rises to 40
* Saudi deputy crown prince, UN chief talk protecting
Yemen's children
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi Arabia opens door to OPEC fightback
* Gains against Islamic State not yet enough, could
backfire: U.S. officials
* Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq,
southeast Turkey
* Airport planned for Israel-Jordan border clouds
neighbourly ties
* Iran condensate exports set to fall to 5-month low in
July -sources
* ANALYSIS-Bahrain gambles with security by launching
crackdown on Shi'ites
* EXCLUSIVE-Anti-money laundering body seen keeping Iran on
blacklist -officials
* Buyers of Kuwaiti food group Americana aim for $1.65 bln
loan
* UAE food firm NFPC pulls stake sale on valuation mismatch
EGYPT
* Egypt's local wheat purchases thrown into question amid
fraud allegations
* Egyptian court acquits 22 over Red Sea islands
protest
SAUDI ARABIA
* Wanted man killed after Saudi raid on Shi'ite village -
state media
* Saudi may return to market balancing role post recovery -
energy minister
* Saudis to let foreign investors buy listed debt
instruments
* Saudi heritage revival too late to save many cultural
treasures
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates Global Aluminium to press ahead with Guinea
bauxite mine
QATAR
* VW owners close ranks as investors vent fury over crisis
* Qatar fund Mayhoola buys French fashion brand Balmain
* Italy, Qatar Airways resume tough talks over Meridiana
stake sale - minister
* Qatari athlete held by Spanish police in doping probe,
says official
KUWAIT
* Shares in Kuwait's Agility suspended pending clarification
on report
* Vietnam says Nghi Son refinery construction facing delays
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)