MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 17

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks step back from 1-year high after Fed rate talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-FTSE expectations boost Qatar, most markets retreat
* Oil prices fall on doubts producers can agree output restraint
* Gold treads water on U.S. Fed rate views; awaits July minutes
* Venezuela's Maduro says $70 oil would be balanced price
* Russia uses Iran as base to bomb Syrian militants for first time
* U.N. chief warns of unprecedented 'catastrophe' in Syria's Aleppo
* Libyan forces say advancing toward recapture of Sirte from Islamic State
* Civil war costs Yemen $14 bln in damage and economic losses - report
* Turkey faces "difficult path" to EU visa-free travel- German minister
* Russia says Lavrov and Kerry discussed Syria deal on phone
* Iran says new oil contracts need more amendments
* Iran says it has detained a dual national linked to British intelligence
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound stable at regular dollar sale, stronger on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Petrofac, Tecnicas Reunidas likely to win Saudi Aramco deals- sources
* Zain Saudi refinances $600 mln loan secured two months ago
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it received 15 Guantanamo inmates
* Abu Dhabi hires advisers for sovereign fund merger
KUWAIT
* Ahli United Bank Kuwait plans sukuk issue of up to $200 mln
QATAR
* Qatar central bank says 3 bln riyal gov't bond offer successful
BAHRAIN
* U.N. experts urge Bahrain to halt "persecution of Shi'ites"
OMAN
* Oman Cement, Raysut Cement plan factory at Duqm (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.