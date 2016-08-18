MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 18

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as Fed minutes spur optimism; dollar weakens
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls to four-month low, FTSE hopes support Qatar
* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudi, other issuers gear up as Gulf bond crush looms
* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays firm; Chinaoil takes 4th al-Shaheen
* Brent crude oil prices dip on prospect of record Saudi output
* Gold rises on weaker dollar as Fed minutes cool rate hike expectations
* Moody's raises outlook for emerging markets in 2016, 2017
* Making space for coup purge, Turkey starts to release 38,000 prisoners
* U.S. assessing if Russian use of Iran base violates U.N. resolution
* Germany resumes weapons deliveries to Kurds in north Iraq
* Iran's crude oil exports above 2.1 mln bpd in July - SHANA
* Tunisia economy grew 1.4 pct in 2nd qtr vs 1.1 pct year ago
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC announces international tender for raw sugar
* Egypt's dollar black market resilient despite new threat of jail terms
* Egypt's telecom regulator approves revised terms for 4G licences
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi signals it may hit new oil output record ahead of freeze talks -sources
* Saudi May imports drop 20 pct, non-oil exports marginally lower
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* CIMIC says its 45% associate's CEO has been arrested in Dubai
* Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank said to cut as many as 50 jobs- Bloomberg
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital secures $500 mln revolving credit facility
QATAR
* Qatar sells 4.6 bln riyals in bonds, sukuk
BAHRAIN
* Olympics-Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering