版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 12:28 BJT

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 21

Aug 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall in light trading as dollar rises on Fed hike bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems support Saudi, Qatar retreats after surge on FTSE

* Oil posts strong weekly gains; analysts say rally unjustified

* Gold down over 1 pct on U.S. Fed rate hike views

* Twenty-two killed, 94 injured in bomb attack of Turkish wedding

* Tens of thousands of Yemenis rally to support Houthi-led council

* Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

* Russian cruise missiles target Syria

* U.S. withdraws staff from Saudi Arabia dedicated to Yemen planning

* Turkey takes aim at bank inspectors and financing in latest purge

* Four killed in Palestinian police arrest raid in West Bank

* Turkey to take more active role on Syria in next six months, PM says

* Kurds vs Syrian army battle intensifies, complicating multi-fronted war

* U.S. to send delegation to Turkey for Gulen probe: Official

* Turkish parliament approves deal ending rift with Israel

* In Egypt, IMF deal brings austerity few can afford

* Coalition jets scrambled to defend U.S. forces from Syrian bombing

* Turkish ministers at odds over prospects for meeting economic growth goal

* SPECIAL REPORT-Enslaved in Libya: One woman's extraordinary escape from Islamic State

* US says support to Saudi's Yemen campaign modest, no blank check

* SWFs pull $16.2 bln from external managers in Q2 as selling accelerates

* JPMorgan adds sukuk to emerging markets indices

* U.S. says payment to Iran used as leverage for prisoners' release

EGYPT

* Egypt to receive $2 bln deposit from Saudi Arabia -minister

* Egypt taps JPMorgan, BNP Paribas, Natixis and Citi to manage bond issuance

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to let foreign institutions buy shares in IPOs

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi building bust may demolish prince's reforms

* Saudi-led coalition says it regrets MSF decision to evacuate staff from Yemen

* Kerry to travel to Kenya, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia

* Saudi crude oil exports rises in June -JODI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's NBAD to launch MidEast's first green bond -sources

* Dubai's DP World says delaying Jebel Ali port expansion

* TABLE-UAE central bank foreign assets edge up in July

* Islamic finance body IILM auctions first four-month sukuk

QATAR

* Qatar Airways plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul after possible bird strike (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐