MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 22

Aug 22 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar stands tall on
Fed hike bets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down despite petchems; Telecom
Egypt climbs
* Oil falls as August price rally seen overblown, China fuel
exports jump
* Gold hits one-week low on U.S. rate hike prospects
* Bombing at wedding party in southern Turkey kills at least
50
* Iraq hangs 36 people sentenced to death for 2014 killings
* Kurdish militia launches assault to evict Syrian army from
key city of Hasaka
* Gaza militant rocket hits Israel, Israel responds with air
strikes, shells
* Syrian rebels prepare to attack Islamic State town from
Turkey
* Yemen's ex-president says could work with Russia to 'fight
terrorism'
* Turkey's Erdogan blames child bomber for attack that
killed 51
* Iraq hangs 36 people sentenced to death for killing of
troops in 2014
* INTERVIEW-Turkish journalist fears government bid to link
him to coup
* Libyan forces say they capture mosque, prison from Islamic
State in Sirte
* Brother of Syrian boy pictured in Aleppo dies of his
wounds
* Gulf tourism frenzy in Bosnia delights business, polarises
locals
* Olympics-Weightlifting under fire from angry Iranians -
1.6 mln times
* Tunisian premier names government, appoints new finance
minister
EGYPT
* Gunmen in Egypt kill informer, soldier at checkpoint north
of Cairo
* Egypt T-bill yields mixed at Sunday's auction
* Egypt sees eurobond yield at 5.5-6 pct for Sept/Oct
issuance
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power expands revolving credit
facility
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows in July
* MEDIA-Mashreq Capital's CEO said to leave after month in
the job- Bloomberg
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)