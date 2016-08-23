MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 23

Aug 23 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up, dollar dips as markets
await Fed clues
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region hit by lower oil, Fed worries;
Dubai's DSI sinks
* Oil prices fall as analysts say market still oversupplied
* Gold steady as markets await U.S. rate hike clues
* Russia says future use of Iran air base depends on Syria
circumstances
* British contractor killed in mine-filled Iraqi city
* Egypt wheat commission submits corruption report amid
calls for minister to resign
* UAE to provide Egypt central bank with 6-year, $1 bln
deposit
* Egypt central bank sells 651.9 million euros in T-bills
* In Egypt, IMF deal brings austerity few can afford
* Iran says will open new chapter in relations with Cuba
* Iran to start using new oil and gas contract
* Arms sales to Saudi "illicit" due to civilian deaths in
Yemen
* Iraq's new oil minister sticks by demand to review foreign
contracts
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* EXCLUSIVE-Dubai's Drake & Scull to review business, seek
new investors
* Dubai's Nakheel says has finished $16 billion recovery
from crisis
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi annual inflation slips to 3.8 pct in July
* Saudi Arabia to discuss energy cooperation with China,
Japan - SPA
* Saudi's Sipchem says production back to normal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait May bank lending growth slows to 6.5 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH says may buy control of Bank Al Khair
