MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 18

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Financials drag stocks lower on Deutsche
Bank fine risk
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall on oil, track global
trend
* Oil hits multi-week lows on glut worry; gasoline surges
* Gold slides to two-week low after U.S. inflation data
* U.S.-led forces strike Syrian troops, prompting emergency
U.N. meeting
* Russia, U.S. tensions spill over at U.N. meeting on Syria
* Israeli forces say killed three assailants in East
Jerusalem, West Bank
* U.S. removes defunct Saudi-linked American charity from
blacklist
* Turkey detains four for suspected plot against British,
German embassies -official
* India's Iran oil imports surge to highest in at least 15
yrs in Aug
* OPEC chief: Algiers meeting not for "decision making"
-Algerian state media
* U.N. chief calls Netanyahu's 'ethnic cleansing' video
'outrageous'
* Houthis study U.S. truce proposal for Yemen-source
* EXCLUSIVE-Tankers seized in Yemen port, risking deeper
import crisis
* Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman weaken as most refiners
complete November purchases
* Paralympics-Iranian cyclist death casts pall over Games
EGYPT
* Wheat suppliers shun Egypt as more grain rejected abroad
* Egypt takes delivery of second French Mistral warship
* Egypt to send team to Russia to discuss trade restrictions
-ministry
* Egyptian court approves asset freezes in high-profile NGO
trial
* TNT traces on EgyptAir plane debris split investigators -
Le Figaro
* Russia to stop fruit and vegetable imports from Egypt on
Sept. 22 -Ifax
* EU wheat consolidates, Egypt deadlock a focus
* Egypt rejects 60,000-tonne Russian wheat shipment at
Novorossiisk
* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Oct. 15-25 shipment
* IMF sees "productive" talks on Egypt loans with China,
Saudi Arabia
* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Saudi Eastern Province -Arabiya
TV
* Saudi investor Olayan's Credit Suisse holding rises to
10.72 pct
* Japan PM adviser says no gov't plan to invest in Saudi
Aramco
* MEDIA-MPs demand halt in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia -
FT
* Saudi, Yemen forces clash on border, combatants
say
* Saudi prince warns Iran against using force to pursue
rivalry
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BRIEF-Rotary Engineering Rotary Engineering secures
contracts worth S$64 mln
OMAN
* Oman-Iran gas pipeline cost to rise due to new route
-source
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH sells remaining 18 pct of Leeds United
