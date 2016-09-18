MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 18

Sept 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Financials drag stocks lower on Deutsche Bank fine risk

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall on oil, track global trend

* Oil hits multi-week lows on glut worry; gasoline surges

* Gold slides to two-week low after U.S. inflation data

* U.S.-led forces strike Syrian troops, prompting emergency U.N. meeting

* Russia, U.S. tensions spill over at U.N. meeting on Syria

* Israeli forces say killed three assailants in East Jerusalem, West Bank

* U.S. removes defunct Saudi-linked American charity from blacklist

* Turkey detains four for suspected plot against British, German embassies -official

* India's Iran oil imports surge to highest in at least 15 yrs in Aug

* OPEC chief: Algiers meeting not for "decision making" -Algerian state media

* U.N. chief calls Netanyahu's 'ethnic cleansing' video 'outrageous'

* Houthis study U.S. truce proposal for Yemen-source

* EXCLUSIVE-Tankers seized in Yemen port, risking deeper import crisis

* Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman weaken as most refiners complete November purchases

* Paralympics-Iranian cyclist death casts pall over Games

EGYPT

* Wheat suppliers shun Egypt as more grain rejected abroad

* Egypt takes delivery of second French Mistral warship

* Egypt to send team to Russia to discuss trade restrictions -ministry

* Egyptian court approves asset freezes in high-profile NGO trial

* TNT traces on EgyptAir plane debris split investigators - Le Figaro

* Russia to stop fruit and vegetable imports from Egypt on Sept. 22 -Ifax

* EU wheat consolidates, Egypt deadlock a focus

* Egypt rejects 60,000-tonne Russian wheat shipment at Novorossiisk

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Oct. 15-25 shipment

* IMF sees "productive" talks on Egypt loans with China, Saudi Arabia

* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Saudi Eastern Province -Arabiya TV

* Saudi investor Olayan's Credit Suisse holding rises to 10.72 pct

* Japan PM adviser says no gov't plan to invest in Saudi Aramco

* MEDIA-MPs demand halt in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia - FT

* Saudi, Yemen forces clash on border, combatants say

* Saudi prince warns Iran against using force to pursue rivalry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Rotary Engineering Rotary Engineering secures contracts worth S$64 mln

OMAN

* Oman-Iran gas pipeline cost to rise due to new route -source

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH sells remaining 18 pct of Leeds United

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)