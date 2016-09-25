MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 25

Sept 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil sinks as OPEC deal seen unlikely; stocks dip

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares cheer Fed decision to keep interest rates put, Egypt slips

* Oil slumps 4 pct as no output deal expected for OPEC

* Gold heads for best week since July as Fed fears fade

* Battle rages near Aleppo, air onslaught continues

* Moody's cuts Turkey's credit rating to 'junk' after coup

* Obama vetoes Sept. 11 Saudi bill, sets up showdown with Congress

* INTERVIEW-Yemen plans U.N. complaint over Iran weapons transfers -minister

* Eighteen killed in Islamic State attack north of Iraq's Tikrit

* UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining regional security

* Syria says belief in victory in war against terrorism 'even greater'

* Egypt's Sisi promises justice after migrant ship capsize

* Saudis offer oil cut for OPEC deal if Iran freezes output - sources

* Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. sent weapons to Kurdish fighters in Syria

* U.S. lawmakers have "grave concern" over Boeing, Airbus Iran licenses

* U.S.-based cleric urges Europe act to stop "catastrophe" in Turkey

* Mideast Quartet warns that Israeli settlements eroding two-state solution

* Turkish journalist detained over "subliminal coup messages" - media

* Arab central banks back relocation of Yemen's central bank

* Iraq's Zebari accuses ex-PM Maliki of arranging dismissal as finance minister

* Turkish Q3 growth to be below expectations - industry minister

* Libyan oil port takeover gives edge to eastern commander

* Coalition forces kill Houthi general on Saudi-Yemen border - sources

EGYPT

* More than 130 bodies recovered from migrant boat capsize off Egypt

* Egypt picks Glencore, Trafigura and B.B. Energy for LNG tender

* Russia will supply wheat to Egypt as Cairo lifts restrictions -RIA

* Egyptian court jails five juveniles over Red Sea island protest

* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat after amending terms

* Egypt's central bank unexpectedly keeps rates unchanged

* Egypt's FIHC buys 30,000 tonnes of soyoil, 20,000 tonnes sunflower oil

* Egypt considers international auction after mobile operators spurn 4G licence offer

* ANALYSIS-To loosen its currency peg Egypt needs sustainable dollar inflows

* Egypt's GASC amends tender specifications in line with new ergot policy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis keen for consensus on OPEC production by Nov - source

* Saudi Airlines acquires 63 aircraft in fleet expansion, SPA

* China to launch yuan direct trading pairs with Saudi riyal, UAE dirham

* Saudi builder Binladin says government started to pay dues - paper

* Saudi to sell new 20 bln riyal bond issue to banks next week - Maaal

* Saudi-led coalition air strike kills at least 19 in Yemen -residents

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Pacific Controls $381 mln debt plan due by end-October -sources

* Rig builder Lamprell to cut costs further, shares jump

* Power firm Taqa Morocco first-half profit rises on cheap coal

* UAE lender UNB mandates banks ahead of potential bond issue

QATAR

* Condensate under pressure after Qatar sells prompt cargoes

* Qatargas delays start-up of Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

* Brazil's Amaro family sells 6.47 pct of LATAM Airlines

OMAN

* Oman August inflation flat at 1.3 pct

* Oman reshuffles state holdings in step towards privatisation

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain August inflation eases to 2.6 pct

* Bahrain court dismisses appeal against dissolution of Shi'ite opposition group -paper

* Bahrain keeps key policy rate unchanged

