REFILE-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 9

Oct 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after sterling "flash crash", U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks, petchems boost Saudi shares, rest of Gulf weak

* Oil ends down 1 pct, snapping week-long OPEC-fueled rally

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; Shell's purchases underpin Dubai

* OPEC and Russian officials plan informal talks in Istanbul

* Gold falls to 4-month low, on track for worst week since 2013

* Attack on mourners in Yemen kills more than 140, say local health officials

* Deutsche Bank gets top investor support, CEO in talks with banks

* Moderate Moroccan Islamists win election, coalition talks seen tough

* OPEC officials set for flurry of meetings to nail down Algeria deal

* Turkey orders 166 police detained in coup-related crackdown -media

* Russia under pressure to stop devastating Aleppo bombardment

* Turkey says Shi'ite role in Iraq's Mosul battle will 'increase problems'

* Sunni force pleads for Iraqi government help as Mosul fight looms

* INTERVIEW-Libya's eastern authorities say oil money will go to Tripoli central bank

* POLL-Cautious view of OPEC deal dampens oil price revival hopes

* Kurdish militant group claims motorbike bombing in Istanbul - website

* Iran nuclear deal still fragile, U.N. atomic chief says -DPA

* U.N. envoy hopes to announce Yemen ceasefire deal soon

EGYPT

* IMF official sees first payout to Egypt at around $2.5 billion

* Egypt's GASC says wants immediate shipment for rice tender

* Egypt's GASC cancels raw sugar tender

* Egypt's GASC says seeking at least 100,000 tonnes white rice

* UPDATE 1-Egypt expresses "annoyance" with U.S. Embassy over threat warning

* Militant group claims assassination of Egyptian policeman

* Egypt has contracted to import 420,000 tonnes of sugar, seeks 200,000 more

* Egypt to hold international tender for 500,000 tonnes of rice -statement

* Without Saudi oil aid, Egypt rushes out big buy tenders

* Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 T soyoil and 33,500 T sunflower oil

* Egypt's GASC receives offers for vegetable oils tender

* Egypt's EGPC seeks up to 665,000 T gasoil for Nov - traders

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's Jarir Marketing Q3 net profit flat

* EXCLUSIVE-McDonald's nears deal to sell Singapore, Malaysian franchise to Saudi group-sources

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco IPO will offer stake in all of company's operations - Bloomberg

* UN body tells Saudi Arabia to end child stonings, executions

* U.S. says it will review support to Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

* Top general in Yemen's Saudi-backed army killed

* Saudis cancel rare prompt oil offer to Asia after OPEC deal -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developer Omniyat raising $100 mln syndicated loan -sources

* Emirates Islamic Bank to beef up capital with $408 mln rights issue

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi finalising plan for benchmark bond issue -sources

* Dubai wrapping up $2.5 bln in fundraising for metro extension

* MEDIA-Credit Suisse said to cut equity analysts in Dubai, South Africa - Bloomberg

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar won't sell Deutsche Bank shares, might buy more - sources

* Qatar mulls raising stake in Deutsche Bank to 25 pct -Spiegel

* Qatar Air orders up to 100 Boeing jets worth as much as $18.6 bln

KUWAIT

* Creditors of Kuwait's Investment Dar team up to consider $2.7 bln debt plan

* TABLE-Kuwait July M2 money supply growth slowest this year

* Kuwait arrests suspected Islamist after truck attack on Americans

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-F1 teams divided over Bahrain testing (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)