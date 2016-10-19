MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 19

Oct 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares manage muted cheer for China growth

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi hit by weak Q3 results at major companies, UAE rebounds

* Oil rises on reported US crude inventory draw, expected OPEC cut

* Gold holds gains on weaker dollar, rising stocks cap gains

* Turkey's EU minister says migrant deal may end without visa liberalisation

* U.S. and allies meet in Geneva to flesh out Syria plan

* Iran sentences two U.S. citizens to 10 years in prison

* Libya resumes output at key Waha oilfield -senior official

* Islamic State said to use human shields as coalition advances on Mosul

* President Rouhani changes two ministers ahead of Iran's elections

* UN hopes Yemen ceasefire will bring relief to areas "cut-off" by fighting

* OPEC sec-gen optimistic on reaching oil output deal in Nov

* Britain's Vodafone enters Iranian market

* Iran oil exports hold near 5-yr, pre-sanctions level high -source

EGYPT

* U.S. working with G7 countries to fund IMF Egypt program

* Egypt orders formation of Supreme investment Council

* Egypt says has mustered 60 pct of $6 bln required to secure IMF deal

* Egypt's Suez Canal Authority in $500 mln iron and steel deal

* Shelves go bare in Egypt as soaring sugar prices catch government off guard

* Egypt central bank keeps pound stable at weekly dollar sale

* How Egypt's crackdown on dissent ensnared some of the country's top judges

SAUDI ARABIA

* Imprisoned Saudi blogger faces more lashes -supporters

* Saudi marketing debut bonds at roughly 50 bp spread to Qatar -IFR

* Saudi Cement Q3 net profit down 3.9 pct

* Saudi's Tasnee swings to Q3 net profit on volumes, feedstock costs

* Saudi Arabia says Aug oil output fell from record high

* JPMorgan appoints Bader Alamoudi as Saudi senior country officer

* Samba latest Saudi bank to report drop in profit as bad loans weigh

* Saudi miner Ma'aden's profit up 4.6 pct on cost cuts

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q3 net profit drops 29.1 pct

* Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

* Moody's - Reduced project pipeline and rising indebtedness in the Saudi construction sector pose risks for banks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates could cut Africa flights in face of economic challenges

* UAE's Ajman Bank finalising $205 mln Islamic syndicated loan -bankers

* UAE oil giant ADNOC to consolidate three firms in efficiency drive

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Fitch Affirms 11 Kuwaiti Banks; Upgrades 2 VRs; Outlooks Stable

* Kuwaiti telecoms operator Zain post third-quarter profit up 12 pct

* Kuwait's Ahli United Bank launches $200 mln perpetual sukuk issue

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatari bank CBQ posts 3rd-quarter loss vs year-ago profit

* Qatar's Al Faisal Holding plans $200 mln sukuk -bankers

* Qatar Insurance third-quarter profit slips 6 pct

* Qatar Islamic Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.8 pct, meets estimates

* Qatari Investors Group posts 3.5 pct rise in Q3 profit -Reuters calculations

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain court overturns jail term for opposition leader

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)