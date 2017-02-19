MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19

DUBAI Feb 19 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks edge lower; Wall Street at
record
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf ends week on firm footing, Egypt
rebounds
* Oil steady, but down for the week as glut worries face
OPEC cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as global equities lose momentum
* U.S.' Tillerson calms allies on Syria ahead of Geneva
talks
* Iran sees oil output reaching 4 mln bpd by April, aims for
4.7 mln bpd
* Tillerson denies suggesting he wants to scrap Iran nuclear
deal
* After Tillerson meet, France says U.S. position on Mideast
peace "confused and worrying"
* Russia says Syrian ceasefire allows it to up efforts
against Islamic State
* Iran finds 2 bln barrels shale oil reserves in western
province
* Gulf States to maintain defence spending despite oil price
slump
* Turkey detains 26 people after car bomb, governor says PKK
responsible
* Turkey's Garanti sees subdued demand for project finance
in 2017
* Iraq plans to acquire "large fleet" of oil tankers
* UN shifts on Syria talks language, in concession to Assad
* Germany says building more Israeli settlements may end
two-state solution
* U.S. ambassador at U.N. says Trump supports two-state
solution
* West Mosul residents told battle is imminent as Iraqi
forces begin moving
EGYPT
* Export Summary-Egypt buys wheat, United States sells corn
* Egypt's GASC seeking soybean oil, sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt's GASC says buys 360,000 tonnes of Russian,
Ukrainian and Romanian wheat
* Egypt central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged as
pound strengthens
* Average yields jump on Egyptian six-month and one-year
T-bills
* INTERVIEW-Egyptian food producer Juhayna to cut investment
in 2017
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco says contains "limited" oil pipeline leak,
one person died
* JPMorgan set to be underwriter on Saudi Aramco IPO- FT,
citing sources
* Saudi Arabia debating shape of Aramco ahead of IPO -
sources
* Saudi stock exchange appoints first female chair
* Saudi bourse, executives to lure Asian investment on March
trip
* Saudi foreign minister optimistic about overcoming Mideast
challenges
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank eyes corporate banking business
growth
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
* UAE Central Bank drafts rules pushing banks to lend to
SMEs
* Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
* Dubai expected to issue dollar bond this quarter –sources
* UAE telecoms firm du targets $272 million in savings by
2019
* Middle East Crude-April light grades weaken after ADNOC
offers more oil
QATAR
* Mavshack signs a strategic partner agreement with Ooredoo
* Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat's JV to sign $342.5 mln
agreement in Qatar
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q4 net profit rises 14.6 pct
* Kuwait's First Investment receives 6.3 mln shares of Abar
from its unit under liquidation
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth slows in November, M2
picks up
OMAN
* Middle East Crude-Oman bucks trend to hit 18-mth high
* Oman considers taking early payments for oil to avoid new
debt –sources
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)