MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 26

DUBAI, April 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover near 2-year highs on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Qatar resilient despite some weak Q1 results, Saudi slips
* Oil falls on bulging U.S. crude inventories, record global supplies
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 2-wk lows as rallying equities boost risk appetite
* Middle East Crude-Dubai slumps despite Total, Shell purchases
* Erdogan says Turkey won't wait at Europe's door forever
* Tunisia to raise key interest rate after dinar slide - central bank governor
* Iran's Khamenei says next president should be less engaged with West
* Iraq says Kuwait approves $100 million grant, first since 1990
* U.N. raises $1.1 billion for Yemen, half of needs for 2017
* Turkey's Ziraat Bank to issue $600 mln bond with 5.25 pct yield - lead
* Pope to Egypt to mend ties with Islam but conservatives wary
* Iraq begins final expansion phase at Halfaya oil field aiming to double output
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks near two-year high after French vote
* Azeri, Saudi energy ministers to discuss extension of oil output cuts
EGYPT
* New archaeological finds helping Egypt's image, tourism sector - minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Alawwal Bank and HSBC-backed SABB in merger talks
* Citi gets capital markets licence to operate in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi exchange may be ready for equity futures, options in 24 months
* HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Emirates signals U.S. expansion plans on hold after travel curbs
* Passenger traffic at Dubai International up 7.4 pct in Q1
* Dubai tourism numbers surge on Indian, Chinese and Russian visitors-The National
* Dubai Mall briefly plunges into darkness by power outage
* UAE telco Du Q1 net profit falls 24 pct
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar energy min says satisfied with level of compliance with oil output cut
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Freed Kuwaiti opposition politician calls for reforms
* Kuwait Finance House Q1 profit up 13.2 pct as investment income surges
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* Investcorp Bank says chairman inaugurates office in Singapore (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries
