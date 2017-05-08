MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 8

DUBAI May 8 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 6-month high, Asian shares firm
after French election
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil
below $50 sours sentiment
* Oil prices rise on expectation of output cut extension
* PRECIOUS-Gold up on buying, euro strength after Macr on's
win in France
* Syrian army advances despite deal to cut violence, monitor
says
* Islamic State mounts fierce resistance on new Mosul front
* Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April
-ministry
* Iran minister warns Saudi Arabia after "battle"
comments-Tasnim
* Iranian supreme leader critical of 'Western-influenced'
Rouhani education plan
* Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays
Egypt acquisition
* Bill to declare Israel a Jewish state back on national
agenda
EGYPT
* Egypt passes delayed investment law to smooth business,
attract dollars
* Egypt plans new Eurobond issue end May or early June -
finance minister
* Egypt expects second instalment of IMF loan in second half
of June
* Egypt to issue $1 bln one-year treasury-bill -central bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi city of Jeddah talks with banks about transport
network finance
* Saudi's SWCC signs Yanbu water plant deal with Chinese
Sepco III
* Saudi Arabia's Falih says Brunei ready for global oil
agreement extension
* Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
* Saudi's Ma'aden posts 41.9 pct profit rise
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Air Arabia's first quarter profit drops 10 pct
QATAR
* Qatar Airways signs World Cup sponsorship deal with FIFA
