REFILE-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 10

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise for 3rd day on earnings;
dlr stalls on Comey sacking
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets creep higher, Saudi gets boost from
Jarir's strong Q1 results
* Oil prices rise in Asia in expectation of Aramco supply
cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from 8-week low as dollar
slides
* Bomb threat causes panic on Saudi airliner
* Saudi signals first cut in crude supplies to Asian
customer-refinery source
* Trump to meet with Abu Dhabi crown prince on May 15 -White
House
* Lebanon election uncertainty no risk to oil, gas
tenders-minister, oil body
* Libya's oil output nears 800,000 bpd, helped by restarted
fields
* Libya's Al-Bayda oil field reopens after four-year
stoppage, pumping 10,000 bpd
* Iraq trade ministry authorised to make direct wheat and
rice purchases
* Islamic State says it beheads Russian officer in
Syria-SITE
* Algeria energy minister to visit Iraq, backs supply cut
extension - source
* Qatar says Syria "de-escalation" plan not an alternative
to political transition
* If London were Aleppo - Buckingham Palace destroyed, 4.3
million dead or displaced
EGYPT
* Egypt aims to raise wheat silo storage capacity to 3.13
mln tonnes in 2017/18
* Egypt has procured over 1 mln tonnes of wheat since start
of harvest
SAUDI ARABIA
* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets reports Q1 profit of 60.2 mln
riyals
* Saudi's Sipchem reports Q1 profit of 91.7 mln riyals
* Saudi's Yanbu Cement reports Q1 profit of 124 mln riyals
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Financial Market Q1 profit rises
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q1 net profit flat, beats
estimates
* UAE's Tabreed Q1 profit rises
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt Q1 profit falls
* Etisalat Nigeria loan talks stall as banks try to avoid
provisions
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Asiya Capital Investments posts Q1 profit
* Kuwait's National Investments Q1 profit rises
OMAN
* Oman raising US$3.6bn from Chinese banks
