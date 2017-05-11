MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 11

DUBAI May 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump on U.S. inventories slide boosts stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi near flat on varying Q1 results, Qatar rebounds in otherwise quiet region

* Oil prices rise on falling US crude stocks, Saudi supply cut to Asia

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above 8-week low as dollar, stocks gain

* Iraq, Algeria favour extending OPEC-led output cut for six months

* Russia's Rosneft says to abide by possible oil cuts extension deal

* Wintershall says in talks with Libya to resolve oil export dispute

* Iran's Azadegan oilfield tender to open within a month -oil official to Mehr News

* U.S.-backed Syria militias say Tabqa, dam captured from Islamic State

* Jordanian air force brings down drone near border with Syria -statement

* * Russian foreign minister: Trump team are people of action

* Turkey warns U.S. of blowback from decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria

* U.S. could distribute equipment to Syrian Kurds 'very quickly' -spokesman

* Turkey, Pakistan sign warship, training plane deals

* Turkey needs to sort out price issues with Russia on S-400 missiles, defence minister says

* Monitor says air strikes kill 11 people north of Syria's Raqqa

* Civilians in Mosul's Old City face "stark choices" for survival - ICRC

* Iran's Supreme Leader warns against disrupting presidential vote

* Charismatic Tehran mayor defies establishment to stay in presidential race

* Tunisian president orders army to protect oil and gasfields

* Tunisian vendor sets himself on fire, sparking clashes with police -residents

* Tunisia starts preparatory work for debut sukuk issuance

* Leading Hamas official says no softened stance towards Israel

* Development bank EBRD to invest in West Bank and Gaza

* Arab coalition says preparing alternatives to Yemen port for urgent aid

* Senior British official to be named U.N. aid chief: diplomats

* Libyan coastguard turns back nearly 500 migrants after altercation with NGO ship

* Italy investigating some migrant aid workers for people smuggling

* U.S. likely to expand airline laptop ban to Europe -government officials

* Police carry out anti-IS raids across Germany

EGYPT

* BP's Alexandria output to lift Egypt gas production to 5.1 bln cubic feet/day

* Egypt's inflation hits three-decade high

* Foreign investments in Egyptian government securities reach 103.6 bln EGP

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue $853.7 million in April and March - statement

* Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rises to 31.5 pct in April- CAPMAS

SAUDI ARABIA

* British investors wary of Aramco as London courts listing

* NYSE executives to woo Aramco IPO in upcoming Saudi visit

* Several injured in Saudi raid on Shi'ite district-activists

* Saudi Electricity swings to Q1 profit after municipality fee exemption

* Saudi contractor Khodari swings to Q1 net loss as revenues halve

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat Nigeria says has made progress on talks to restructure $1.2 bln loan

* UAE's Mashreq expects profit growth of around 5 percent in 2017

QATAR

* Qatar raises crude prices in April -document

* Qatar has not asked to raise Deutsche Bank stake - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to try two civilians in military court - state media