MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe, emerging markets boost stocks; U.S. assets fall on data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price lifts some Gulf stocks, mixed earnings hit Saudi index

* Oil up slightly, low U.S. inventories weigh on high rig counts

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm as U.S. political concerns lend support

* U.S. nears $100 bln arms deal for Saudi Arabia -White House official

* U.S.-backed Syrian forces await weapons for summer assault on Raqqa

* Way forward for Libya uncertain despite "breakthrough" meeting

* Trump to back Palestinian "self-determination" on Mideast trip -aide

* S&P cuts Oman debt to junk as cheap oil shrinks external reserves

* Turkish March current account deficit $3.057 billion, less than forecast

* ANALYSIS-Lebanon pushed to brink in election law stand-off

* Jittery oil traders shore up against OPEC disappointment

* OPEC sees more oil supply outside the group, countering its cuts

* Mattis tells Turkey's PM: US committed to your security

* COLUMN-Oil bulls draw hope from fall in U.S. crude stocks: Kemp

* Turkey says Russian wheat imports resumed on Monday

* Southern Yemen leaders launch body seeking split from north

* Turkmenistan expected to join OPEC-led oil supply cut

* Hezbollah says future war would be on Israeli territory

* U.S. tells Turkey it supports Ankara's fight against PKK

* Assad says de-escalation zones chance for rebels to "reconcile"

* Erdogan sees "new beginning" in Turkish-U.S. ties despite Kurdish arms move

* Turkish banks to see lower interest margins, profits, banking chairman

* Turkish deputy pm says sees single-digit inflation, interest rates by year-end

* CEO of Algeria's Sonatrach urges simplifying business, focus on output

* Thousands of Tunisians march against corruption amnesty law

* Iran's Rouhani lashes out at hardliners in blistering final debate before vote

* INTERVIEW-Palestinian officials hope to launch e-currency in 5 years

EGYPT

* IMF reaches staff level agreement for second loan instalment to Egypt

* BRIEF-S&P says Egypt 'B-/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Egypt starts weaning itself off foreign gas as output surges

* Egypt to announce results of gold mining exploration bid next week

* Egypt expects to receive Iraqi crude in mid-May

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco close to choosing partner for project management JV -sources

* Higher oil price allowed Saudi Arabia to stop selling foreign assets in Q1

* JPMorgan to add bankers in Saudi Arabia to reflect market growth

* ANALYSIS-Skirmishes over culture strain alliance between Saudi rulers, clerics

* Saudi Electricity in market for US$1bn loan

* Saudi's Al Borg Medical agrees to buy Anglo Arabian's lab business - sources

* Saudi Arabia says financed deficit from current account in Q1

* Saudi Arabia's says fiscal deficit for Q1 down 71 pct y/y

* Saudi's Savola Q1 profit tumbles on lower sales, lower margins

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ANALYSIS-New Etihad boss to rethink strategy after Alitalia dream fails

* U.S. $2 bln sale of missiles to Emirates approved- Pentagon

* Fund led by Dubai billionaire Alabbar buys UAE website JadoPado

* Emirates profit falls for first time in 5 years

* UAE's TAQA swings to Q1 profit on higher commodity prices

* UAE’s Dana Gas begins refinancing talks on $700 mln sukuk

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in China's AgBank - HKEx filing

* Qatar Islamic Bank mandates banks for dollar sukuk - lead

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance offers 95 fils/share for Takaful International acquisition

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Agility Q1 profit rises

OMAN

* BRIEF-S&P says Sultanate of Oman ratings lowered to 'BB+/B' on weaker external buffers (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)