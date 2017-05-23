MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23

DUBAI May 23 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast,
opinion polls, stocks mixed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hit by surprise rate hike, Qatar
outperforms in quiet Gulf
* Oil prices fall as White House proposes U.S. oil reserve
sales
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady despite Manchester blast, US
political woes support
* Middle East Crude-Weakens after sole buyer Chinaoil
outnumbered
* Trump says concerns about Iran driving Israel, Arab states
closer
* COLUMN-What Trump gets wrong about the Middle East
* Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month
extension
* Goldman sees risks for renewed oil market surplus in later
2018
* ANALYSIS-Trump sets out Mideast vision: backing Arab
strongmen against Iran
* Morocco court extends Samir refinery bid deadline -
sources
* Moody's: Sub-Saharan Africa's recovery from foreign
currency shortages to take time
* Algeria annual inflation to April at 7 pct - statistics
office
* Iran accuses U.S. of "Iranophobia", arming "dangerous
terrorists"
* Morocco inflation rises to 0.3 pct in April - planning
agency
EGYPT
* Egypt's interest rate hike to curb growth but not
inflation, critics say
* Average yields on Egypt 5-, 10-year T-bonds jump after
surprise rate hike -c.bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* India could invest in Aramco IPO to strengthen ties
* NMC Health, Ashmore, Dallah weighing bids for Saudia
medical unit-sources
* Bunge, ARASCO to jointly bid for Saudi state grains agency
- sources
* Saudi Arabia buys 1.5 mln T feed barley in tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-UAE money supply growth picks up in April
* Aldar to build new site for Abu Dhabi's free trade zone
for media
