MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 25

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf weak as DXBE drags down Dubai; banks boost Egypt

* Oil prices rise in anticipation of extended OPEC-led production cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as dollar slips after Fed minutes

* Middle East Crude-Down for third session despite flurry of deals

* U.S. Treasury chief says reviewing Iran's aircraft licenses

* OPEC, non-OPEC set for new oil cut, eye longer duration

* EMERGING MARKETS-China downgrade fear ripples through emerging markets

* Algeria's presidency names new prime minister - state media

* ANALYSIS-As oil prices languish, signs emerge of Algeria changing its energy ways

* Lebanon reappoints Riad Salameh as central bank governor

* Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth may exceed 15 pct - Isbank CEO

* Iran to invite bids on Azadegan oil field next week -ISNA

* Tunisia hikes interest rates to curb inflation, support dinar

EGYPT

* Egypt blocks 21 websites, including Al Jazeera -state news agency

* Egypt raises $3 billion in bumper Eurobond sale

* Egypt puts lawyer with presidential ambitions on trial

* Egypt's Sisi rejects Bashir accusations, says not conspiring against Sudan

SAUDI ARABIA

* SaudiGulf Airlines expects to agree Boeing 777 order by Q3 -CEO

* TABLE-Saudi March non-oil exports rise, imports plunge 20 pct

* General Electric signs 1 bln riyal deal to build gas turbines in Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd aims for speedy post-merger intergration

* Dubai looking into forming $1 billion shipping investment fund - sources

* TABLE-UAE April inflation eases to 2.2 pct on food, housing prices

* Abu Dhabi closes $872 mln financing for world's largest solar plant

* Pace of Gulf tech deals heats up as Emaar buys Namshi stake

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 22

* MEDIA-100 percent UAE tax on tobacco and energy drinks from Q4-Gulf News

QATAR

* Moody's Assigns Prime-1 Rating To USCP Program of the Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.)

* Gulf rift reopens as Qatar decries hacked comments by emir

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait April inflation unchanged at 2.6 percent

* Kuwait's KNPC plans $1.3 bln oil products storage plant

* Kuwait's Agility has "sizeable" financing requirements- CEO

* Kuwait National Petroleum signs $6.25 bln loan for clean fuels project

* Kuwait logistics firm Agility says settles U.S. criminal case

OMAN

