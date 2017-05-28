MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28

DUBAI May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound; dollar firms as sterling drops

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil

* Oil rebounds but ends week lower as OPEC cuts disappoint

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest since May 1 on political uncertainty

* EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets up as traders bet reforms still afoot

* Egypt launches air raids in Libya after Christians killed

* Egypt launches second day of Libyan air strikes after attack on Christians

* ANALYSIS-OPEC ponders how to co-exist with U.S. shale oil

* OPEC, non-OPEC extend oil output cut by 9 months to fight glut

* In blow to Trump, U.S. appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban

* Iran's Khamenei says Saudis will fall, Rouhani calls for better ties

* Turkish security forces kill 29 Kurdish militants in clashes -governor's office

* Turkish economic confidence index rises 1.1 percent in May - stats institute

* Air strikes in east Syria kill more than 100 - Observatory

* Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli

* G7 leaders divided on climate change, closer on trade issues

* Erdogan says EU presented Turkey with new 12-month diplomatic timetable

* Putin and Erdogan want deeper strategic partnership - Kremlin

EGYPT

* Egypt launches second day of Libyan air strikes after attack on Christians

* Telecom Egypt to offer 2G, 3G mobile services via Etisalat Misr

* Egypt blocks 21 websites for "terrorism" and "fake news"

* Average yields rise on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to spend $18 bln on growth in the Americas -Motiva

* U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arms deal

* Hezbollah says Saudi on path to more bloodshed in Iran struggle

* Saudi Telecom's $500 mln tech fund expects first deal by Q4

* Zain Saudi appoints financial advisor for equity solutions

* BUZZ-Saudi crude exports set to drop to 8-month low -traders

* BRIEF-Saudi Marketing Company renews 172.2 mln riyals credit facility agreement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Moody's changes rating outlook on UAE to stable from negative; affirms Aa2 issuer rating

* BRIEF-DP World in talks to acquire stake in Russian ports operator - FT, citing sources

* UAE says oil agreement will help to balance market - agency

* OMV, ADNOC agree to explore opportunities for cooperation

* BRIEF-Dana Gas board approves additional limited drilling activities after collections from Egypt

QATAR

* Iran's Rouhani calls for better Gulf ties in call with Qatar Emir

* TABLE-Qatar's April trade surplus more than doubled

* Moody's downgrades Qatar's credit rating by one notch

* Kuwaiti envoy meets Qatar's emir amid Gulf dispute

* Qatar seeks to smooth ties with Gulf states after spat over "fake" criticism

* BUZZ-Qatar's Ezdan shares tumble on shareholders' approval to de-list

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Government of Kuwait's Aa2 rating to stable from negative; affirms rating

* Kuwait to restart some units at Mina Abdulla refinery in June after maintenance

* Kuwait's Agility to pay $95 mln to settle U.S. civil case

* BRIEF-Noor Financial Investment clarifies media report on divesting stake in Pakistan's Meezan Bank

OMAN

* BRIEF-Eni pens MoU with Oman for oil and gas cooperation (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)