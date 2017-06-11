MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11

DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election
shock, dollar gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds but oil price plunge drags
down Saudi
* Oil rises as Nigerian pipeline leak overshadows supply
worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips; Palladium surges 7 pct to highest in
16 years
* Gulf leaders trade barbs as Qatar dispute shows no let-up
* U.S. urges Gulf states to ease blockade against Qatar
-Tillerson
* Qatar, accused of supporting terrorism, hires ex-U.S.
attorney general
* Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market
* Arab powers adds Qatar-linked people, groups to blacklists
* Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab
states
* Turkey's Erdogan calls for Qatar row to be resolved by end
of Ramadan
* Iran kills mastermind behind Tehran attacks, arrests more
* Iran's Aseman signs final deal for 30 Boeing 737s - IRNA
* Tribal fighting kills 22 in southern Iran - lawmaker
* Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
* Merkel says all Gulf nations, Iran, Turkey must work to
ease Qatar crisis
* U.S.-backed Syrian militias push into IS-held Raqqa
* Saudi and Bahrain welcome Trump's scolding of Qatar
* Saudi's Falih says no immediate need to adjust oil pact
* Blockade against Qatar 'hindering' planning for long-term
operation -Pentagon
* Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia
* India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S.
headwinds
* Hapag-Lloyd, UASC shipping merger weathers Qatar row
* Libya's Sharara oil field reopens after strike -National
Oil Corp
* Iraqi forces repel Islamic State offensive south of Mosul,
38 killed
* Qatar Gulf row roils LNG market, Shell tanker diverted
EGYPT
* Egypt buys 240,000 T Russian wheat, 120,000 T Romanian
wheat
* Lowest bid at Egypt tender $192.77/T for Russian wheat
* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt will not bring back fungus ban vows grain
authority
* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt's GASC says wheat import ergot ban won't
be reinstated
* With eyes on Libya, France cements Egypt security ties
* Egypt calls for U.N. inquiry into accusation of Qatar
ransom payment
* Egypt's ex-President Mursi lacks treatment as health
deteriorates, lawyer says
* Egypt inflation eases for first time since currency float
* Egypt reduces arrears owed to foreign oil companies to
$2.3 billion
SAUDI ARABIA
* Soccer-No action from FIFA over Saudi minute's silence
snub
* Turkey's TAV signs deal with Saudi on operating three
airports with al Rajhi
* Saudi foreign minister holds talks in Oman amid regional
dispute
* BRIEF-Saudi's SABIC updates on polycetal production plant
deal with Celanese
* BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai announces 5-year business plan for
2018-2022
* BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai board recommends capital increase
* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 770,000 tonnes of wheat
* UK must not bend rules to allow Saudi Aramco IPO -Royal
London
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE official accuses Qatar of escalating Gulf row
* Etihad ends talks with TUI to form new leisure airline
* Emaar to launch IPO of real estate development business by
Nov - Al Arabiya TV
* BRIEF-Dubai's DP World says unit P&O Maritime acquires
Spain's Reyser
* UAE re-imposes port ban on Qatari-linked oil tankers
* Abu Dhabi's IPIC returns to profit as impairments drop
* UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency
QATAR
* Qatar vows no surrender in Gulf crisis as U.S., Kuwait
seek solution
* UAE blacklist likely to squeeze liquidity of Qatari banks
* Qatar Petroleum says business as usual despite diplomatic
rift
* Qatar could defend currency for years, its balance sheet
shows
* Qatar foreign minister calls blockade a violation of
international law
* Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
* Al Jazeera says Gulf dispute won't affect editorial
independence
* UPS suspends transit of goods to and from Qatar in four
Arab nations
* Qatar c.bank asks for FX data as capital outflows pressure
riyal
* Food, families and flights: anxiety and confusion descend
on Qatar
* BRIEF-Swiss, Qatari investors are part of consortium
trying to buy Co-Operative Bank
* Qatar says no expulsions of nationals from countries that
cut ties
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth picks up in April
* Kuwait projects $26 billion state budget deficit this
fiscal year
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 trade surplus more than quadruples y/y on
dearer oil
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain central bank's net foreign assets jump in March
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman inflation edges up to 2.0 percent in May
