MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 20

DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges before MSCI decision, UAE's Tabreed soars on Engie buy

* Oil prices hold near 7-mth lows, glut keeps dragging

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher after 5-wk low as dollar gains on rate hike views

* MIDEAST DEBT-Banks weigh possible exit plans from Qatari loans, bonds

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up, but discounts for spot cargoes widen

* ANALYSIS-By keeping U.S. focus on Islamic State, Trump risks wider Syria war

* Egyptian, Abu Dhabi leaders, eying Qatar, discuss terrorism funding, role of media

* UNHCR wins nod to use Islamic alms to aid Middle East refugees

* Morocco trade deficit widens 13.1 pct in first five months - agency

* New assertive generation of Gulf leaders at heart of Qatar rift

EGYPT

* Egypt's parliament raises minimum income tax threshold

* Yields on Egypt's 5-year and 10-year T-bonds fall at auction -cenbank

* Egypt's supply ministry says strategic reserves of wheat at 4.4 mln tonnes

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair agrees new terms with holders of 500 mln riyals sukuk

* Saudi Arabia oil exports fall to 7 mln bpd in April - JODI

* Oil market fundamentals heading in right direction-Saudi's Falih

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE President restructures board of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's - WAM

* Abu Dhabi fund takes 5 percent stake in Dana Gas

* Dubai Aerospace to issue up to $2 bln bond for AWAS acquisition - sources

* UAE's Gargash says Qatar isolation could last for years

* France's Engie to buy 40 pct stake in UAE's Tabreed

* UAE's Dana Gas invites sukuk holders to a call to discuss sukuk's "unlawfulness"

QATAR

* Qatar says it will not negotiate unless neighbours lift "blockade"

* Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for Boeing mid-market jet

* Qatar Airways firms up order for 20 737 jets, further options dependent on Italy, India

* Qatar government prepared to support banks if deposits withdrawn -exec

* Qatar Airways to ask U.S. for airport audit to combat laptop ban

* TABLE-Qatar's May trade surplus jumps 42 pct y/y as gas exports climb

* Qatar Financial Centre says it plans no reprisals over sanctions

OMAN

* ‍Fitch revises Oman's outlook to negative (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)