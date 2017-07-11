MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 11

3 分钟阅读
DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up as investors await Yellen testimony
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East follows global shares up, strong Q2 boosts Saudi
* Oil rises on firm short-term demand outlook; overall market still weak
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as market awaits rate hike cues
* U.S., UK, Kuwait urge swift negotiated solution to Qatar crisis
* Arab states seek to step up pressure on Qatar over 2013 accord
* Tough road ahead, even as IS grip on Mosul and Raqqa falters
* UN lauds US-Russian truce in Syria, but warns on partition risk
* Syrian army, militias attack rebels in southeast desert
* Iran: US-Russia ceasefire deal should be expanded to cover all Syria
* IMF says Morocco ready for currency reform, but delay 'not a problem'
* Top Iran oil tanker firm NITC says shipments to Europe increasing
* Iran plans 14 oil and gas exploration tenders
* Iraq buys about 50,000 T wheat from Australia -trade
* Libya's humanitarian situation must be factor in any talk of curbing oil output-NOC
* Yemen cholera cases pass 300,000 mark, ICRC says
* Egypt expects to receive second IMF loan disbursal within coming week -CBC
* Egypt will continue export ban on rice during coming season
* Egypt's inflation rises again, and is expected to keep going up
* Average yields on Egypt's three- and seven T-bonds rise amid high foreign buying
* Egypt imported 5.58 mln tonnes of wheat in 2016-2017
* Saudi Aramco gets approval to set up companies for energy industrial city
* London High Court rejects bid to halt British arms sales to Saudi
* Aramco CEO sees oil supply shortage as investments, discoveries drop
* Four Saudis sentenced to death in Yemen for 2014 beheadings
* MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires ex-JPMorgan exec as new CEO of Saudi office
* Saudi's Sadara Chemical starts propylene glycol plant
* Emirates cuts flights to Angola over revenue repatriation issues
* Etisalat to exit Nigeria after regulators intervene - Reuters News
* ADNOC launches rare condensate import tender following Qatari crisis -sources
* Abu Dhabi oil firm ADNOC catches regional listing bug
* Gulf Navigation to issue $250 million sukuk by early September - CEO
* Russia's Novak says Qatar remains committed to global oil deal
* Qatar LNG flows unaffected by crisis -Shell
* Qatar says exports, including LNG, not affected by Gulf boycott
* Qatar c.bank says country has $340 bln in reserves, can weather Arab sanctions
* After Iran move, Total seen in pole position to snap up Qatar gas deals
* Bahraini rights activist Nabeel Rajab sentenced to two years in jail
* Kuwait's Equate takes ethylene unit offline for repairs
* Kuwait's Wataniya Airways to resume operations on Tuesday: KUNA
* Oman to start processing gas from Khazzan in early Sept (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)