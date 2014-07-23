UPDATE 1-Delta CEO says will continue to bar flights to Israel -CNBC

(Adds quotes, background, comments from White House, Netanyahu
WASHINGTON, July 23 Delta Air Lines will
extend its suspension of flights to Israel on Wednesday amid
hostilities between Israel and the militant group Hamas, its
chief executive said on CNBC.
"Today ... we are not flying to Israel," Delta CEO Richard
Anderson said in an interview with CNBC.
His comments come a day after air carriers in the United
States and Europe halted flights to Tel Aviv as turmoil in
Israel and the Gaza Strip intensified.
The German airline Lufthansa on Wednesday also said it would
extend its suspension on flights to Israel for another 24 hours.
. Other U.S. and European carriers have said they
will not fly to Israel until further notice.
The FAA on Tuesday said it told U.S. carriers they were
prohibited from flying to or from Ben Gurion International
Airport in Tel Aviv for up to 24 hours, citing "the potentially
hazardous situation created by the armed conflict in Israel and
Gaza." On Tuesday a rocket had hit about a mile from the
airport.
Anderson said Delta made its decision "decision wholly
independent" of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
"We will not allow a flight to be dispatched over Iran,
Iraq, Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan or North Korea," he told CNBC.
"We make this decision wholly independent of any geopolitical or
regulatory mandate."
White House deputy national security adviser Tony Blinken on
Wednesday said he had not heard from the FAA yet about whether
it would lift the ban or any other details about its plan for
flights in the region.
"They've been working very closely with Israeli authorities
overnight to see if the concerns raised yesterday could be
alleviated and they could lift the notice but I haven't heard
from them this morning," Blinken told CNN in an interview.
Israel has rejected the decision to bar flights to its
airport.
"Our airport is safe. Our airport is secure. And we hope the
American carriers will be flying to Israel soon," Mark Regev, a
spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in
an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday.
The decision to halt flights to Israel follows the downing
last week of a Malaysia Airlines jet over Ukraine with nearly
300 aboard.
