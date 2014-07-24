Delta Air Lines to resume Tel Aviv flights Thursday

July 24 Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it plans to resume service to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv two days after halting flights amid hostilities in the region.

The Atlanta-based carrier said in a statement that its once-daily service will re-start with flight 468 from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport later on Thursday.

"The FAA has informed Delta that Ben Gurion International Airport is safe for operations," Delta added in its statement.

United Airlines earlier said that it was resuming flights to and from Tel Aviv. American Airlines also said it planned to operate a scheduled flight from Philadelphia to Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Delta had halted flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday after a rocket strike near Ben Gurion Airport. The FAA lifted its flight prohibition for U.S. airlines late on Wednesday after assessing security conditions in Israel in wake of the fighting there. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by G Crosse)