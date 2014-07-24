Britain's easyJet to resume flights to Tel Aviv

LONDON, July 24 British low cost carrier easyJet
said it will resume flights to Tel Aviv as scheduled
from Friday 25 July after regulators lifted advice over flying
into the Israeli airport.
easyJet said it would operate a flight from Tel Aviv to
London on Thursday afternoon, before returning to its normal
schedule, which includes connections between Tel Aviv and both
London and Geneva, on Friday.
"easyJet will continue to monitor the safety advice on
travel to and from Tel Aviv from all relevant authorities," the
company said in an emailed statement.
On Tuesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority issued a ban
on U.S. carriers from flying to Tel Aviv after a Palestinian
rocket fired from Gaza fell close to Ben Gurion International
Airport, with Europe's aviation regulator following suit with a
recommendation not to fly there.
They both lifted their warnings on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)