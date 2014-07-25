UPDATE 2-Lufthansa, Air Berlin to resume flights to Tel Aviv

* Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Air Berlin resume
Israel flights
* Suspend ban after security assessment
* Follows other airlines who have resumed services
FRANKFURT, July 25 German airlines Lufthansa
and Air Berlin said they will resume flights
to Israel on Saturday July 26, lifting a ban imposed in response
to fears that rockets being fired from the Gaza strip could pose
a threat to aircraft.
"On the basis of the most up-to-date information we have
available and our own assessment of the local security
situation, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group will resume
their flights from and to Ben Gurion International Airport," the
airline said on Friday.
Lufthansa Group also operates Germanwings, Austrian Airlines
and Swiss.
In a separate statement on Friday, rival German airline Air
Berlin said that they would resume flights to and from
Israel from midday July 26 onward.
Earlier this week the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) lifted a ban on flights by U.S. airlines to Ben Gurion,
Israel's main hub.
Israel had criticized the FAA decision, saying the airport
was safe.
The FAA had imposed the ban in response to a Palestinian
rocket that struck a building 2 km (1 mile) from the airport.
Israel said the damage was debris from a mid-air rocket
interception by its Iron Dome missile defence system.
Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets into
Israel's heartland during two weeks of conflict, but Israeli
authorities have emphasised the success of the Iron Dome in
protecting Ben Gurion Airport, as well as a precautionary
narrowing of air corridors.
