UPDATE 1-FAA extends flight ban to Tel Aviv for U.S. airlines by 24 hours

(Adds comment from FAA statement, Delta)
July 23 The Federal Aviation Administration on
Wednesday extended a ban on U.S. airline flights to Israel's Ben
Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv by an additional 24
hours.
A statement from the U.S. agency said the flight prohibition
first issued on Tuesday remains in effect as it evaluates
conditions. The FAA had banned U.S. flights to Tel Aviv in
response to a rocket strike that landed near the airport.
The FAA ban applies only to U.S. operators such as Delta Air
Lines, American Airlines Group and United
Airlines.
In its statement, the FAA said it was working with the
Israeli government to review new information and "determine
whether potential risks to U.S. civil aviation are mitigated."
Flight curbs by U.S. carriers on Tuesday were quickly joined
by non-U.S. airlines. They came after Hamas, the
militant group that dominates in the Gaza Strip, and its allies
fired more rockets into Israel.
During a conference call earlier Wednesday, Delta said that
while it communicates fully with the FAA, it made its decision
to halt Tel Aviv flying on Tuesday before hearing from the FAA
after the missile landed near the airport.
"We appreciate the advice and consent and the intelligence
we get, but we have a duty and an obligation above and beyond
that to independently make the right decision for our employees
and passengers," Delta Chief Executive Richard Anderson told
reporters.
Anderson said Delta would honor any continuation of the FAA
ban but added that the airline has its own worldwide security
network that helps inform its flying decisions.
"Even if they lift the (Notice to Airmen), we still may not
go in depending upon what the facts and circumstances are,"
Anderson said.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by James
Dalgleish)