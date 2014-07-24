US Airways says to resume flights to Tel Aviv

BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
TEL AVIV, July 24 US Airways said on Thursday it would be resuming flights to and from Israel after canceling its nonstop service two days ago due to fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
Asked whether flights would be resumed after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted its ban on commercial flights to Tel Aviv, the head of the airline's operations in Israel, Esther Castiel, told Reuters: "Yes, from Philadelphia."
US Airways, a unit of American Airlines Group Inc, flies daily to Tel Aviv from Philadelphia. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
KENOSHA, Wis., April 18 President Donald Trump on Tuesday will order federal agencies to look at tightening a temporary visa program used to bring high-skilled foreign workers to the United States, as he tries to carry out his campaign pledges to put "America First."
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents such as Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.