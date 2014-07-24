US Airways says to resume flights to Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, July 24 US Airways said on Thursday it would be resuming flights to and from Israel after canceling its nonstop service two days ago due to fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Asked whether flights would be resumed after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted its ban on commercial flights to Tel Aviv, the head of the airline's operations in Israel, Esther Castiel, told Reuters: "Yes, from Philadelphia."

US Airways, a unit of American Airlines Group Inc, flies daily to Tel Aviv from Philadelphia. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)