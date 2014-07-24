UPDATE 1-US Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights, other airlines wait

(Adds details on other airlines)
TEL AVIV, July 24 US Airways said it would
resume flights to Israel later on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a ban imposed two
days ago when a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed near Tel
Aviv airport.
About 30 carriers had suspended services to Ben Gurion
International Airport, Israel's main hub. Other major airlines
have yet to announce a resumption of flights.
Israel had criticised the FAA decision, saying the airport,
was safe. Israeli airlines have picked up some of the slack.
US Airways, a unit of American Airlines Group Inc,
flies daily to Tel Aviv from Philadelphia and the head of the
airline's operations in Israel, Esther Castiel, told Reuters
they would start running the route again.
A Delta spokesman said: "we hope to announce a
renewal of flights soon but we don't have anything yet".
Germany's Lufthansa and Air Berlin said
they are keeping the suspension in place until Friday morning.
Britain's easyJet Plc cancelled 16 flights on Thursday
and said it is waiting for guidance from the European safety
regulator EASA.
The FAA placed the ban in response to a Palestinian rocket
that struck a building 2 km (1 mile) from the airport. Israel
said the damage was debris from a mid-air rocket interception by
its Iron Dome missile defence system.
Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets into
Israel's heartland during two weeks of conflict, but Israeli
authorities have emphasised the success of the Iron Dome in
protecting Ben Gurion Airport, as well as a precautionary
narrowing of air corridors.
Israel did, however, offer to expand operations at a smaller
airstrip deep in its southern desert as an alternative for
foreign airlines.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Tova Cohen and Thomas Seythal;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)