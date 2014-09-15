MIDEAST MONEY-U.S. rate hikes to trim inflation, expose weak finances in Gulf

* Gulf better able to handle U.S. rate hikes than most
regions
* But currency pegs mean GCC c.banks will follow Fed quickly
* Low pass-through rates mean little impact on GDP growth
* Inflation, money supply growth likely to be affected more
* Bahrain and Oman budgets, Dubai property market may be
losers
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Sept 15 Most of the Gulf's rich oil
exporting economies will cope comfortably with an era of rising
interest rates, but fund flows within the Gulf may shift and
fragile state finances in the less wealthy countries will become
more exposed.
Economies and markets around the world are bracing for the
first U.S. interest rate hike in more than eight years, which is
likely to be the first of a series as the Federal Reserve slowly
returns to normal policy after the global financial crisis.
A Fed meeting this week will release fresh economic and
interest-rate projections that, some analysts believe, could
open the door to a rate hike as soon as March. That could start
a mass migration of money into U.S. dollar assets, sucking
liquidity from other economies.
As a whole, the Gulf is better equipped to withstand this
threat than almost any other region in the world. Its huge
current account and state budget surpluses mean it does not need
to rely on external financing, so it does not need to fear
tighter global liquidity as many other emerging markets do.
But the Gulf will be compelled to imitate U.S. rate hikes
because of its currency pegs to the U.S. dollar - allowing large
interest rate gaps to open up could be destabilising. Higher
interest rates look certain to slow economies to some degree.
And within the Gulf, some countries and markets will fare
better than others. Bahrain and Oman, which don't have big
surpluses, may be among the relative losers. Dubai, its economy
heavily dependent on its interest rate-sensitive real estate
sector, may also fare less well.
"Growth will be slower, inflation lower and capital inflows
higher," James Reeve, deputy chief economist at Samba Financial
Group in London, said of the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia, the region's biggest economy, will continue
growing but "with oil prices expected to drift, I think the rate
hike will come at a time of slowing growth, which is obviously
not ideal."
DEVIATION
When the U.S. rate hikes start, Gulf central banks are
expected to follow suit quite quickly - some of them within
days, local central bank officials and money market traders say.
Kuwait has slightly more freedom than the others because it
does not have a direct currency peg to the dollar but uses an
undisclosed currency basket, which analysts believe is dominated
by the dollar.
When U.S. interest rates were falling in 2008, some central
banks in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council were able to
delay following the Fed. For example, Qatar's central bank did
not change its policy rates between September 2008 and August
2010 even after the Fed slashed its rates near zero.
But when U.S. rates are on the way up, Gulf central banks
are expected to respond much more quickly, in order to eliminate
the possibility of capital outflows destabilising their markets.
"GCC central banks can afford some deviation from U.S.
monetary policy, but this is relatively small and cannot be
sustained over time given the peg to the dollar," said Farouk
Soussa, Citigroup's chief economist for the region.
"So rising Fed rates will mean a rise in GCC rates, whenever
that happens."
The impact on economic growth in the GCC looks likely to be
minor, however. That is because Gulf interbank money markets are
still shallow and primitive compared to markets in developed
countries, limiting the impact on local deposit and lending
rates of official rate hikes - especially at the start of a
tightening cycle, economists say.
Since GCC banks are less dependent on the money markets than
their foreign counterparts, obtaining cash through other means
such as deposit growth and retained earnings, corporate lending
rates in the Gulf may not rise as abruptly as in other regions.
A 2012 working paper on monetary policy transmission in the
GCC by the International Monetary Fund found a 1 percentage
point jump by the Fed funds rate would tend to reduce non-oil
gross domestic product in the GCC by only around 0.1 percent -
not much for economies growing at rates of around 4 percent.
Fiscal policy remains much more important than monetary
policy in driving GCC economies. The budget surpluses of major
Gulf governments suggest state spending will stay strong - even
if growth slows from recent years' rapid pace - unless oil
prices fall steeply for a long period.
The biggest impact of interest rate hikes in the Gulf would
probably be on inflation; M2 money supply would be reduced by
0.6 percent and consumer price levels by 0.8 percent 10 quarters
after the interest rate shock, the IMF study estimated.
This could actually be welcome for some booming Gulf
countries which might already have begun tightening policy if
their currency pegs had permitted it. Inflation in Qatar, where
heavy infrastructure development is heating up the economy, rose
to 3.8 percent in August, the highest since 2008.
WEAKNESSES
Dearer money will be less welcome for the GCC's two smaller,
weaker economies, however. Bahrain and Oman both lack the ample
oil reserves of their bigger neighbours so they have less room
to maneouvre if global market conditions become more difficult,
even though they can count on aid from allied Gulf nations in
emergencies.
Rate hikes "could be timely for Qatar, whose economy is
showing signs of overheating. However, for countries with
fragile balances like Bahrain, it could be bad news," said Selim
Cakir, chief economist for Turkey and the GCC at BNP Paribas.
Bahrain's state budget deficit is already expected to swell
to a five-year high of 5.0 percent of GDP next year from an
estimated 3.7 percent in 2014, according to analysts polled by
Reuters. Higher interest rates would make financing that gap
more expensive.
Oman has been running budget surpluses, but the oil price
which analysts estimate it needs to balance its budget has now
risen to $102 per barrel, from just $61 in 2009. That is above
the current Brent crude price of about $96.
The result is that Oman is likely to have to expand its
government borrowing programme and as soon as next year resort
to debt sales in the international market for the first time
since 1997 - at a time of rising interest rates.
Tighter monetary policy could also prove inconvenient for
Dubai, which has boomed in the last several years on the back of
a spectacular recovery in its property market. Real estate and
construction accounted for over 22 of the emirate's GDP in the
first quarter of this year, a high ratio.
This summer there have been signs that the market's uptrend
is slowing as prices return to levels hit before Dubai's 2009
financial crisis; higher interest rates could ultimately put a
cap on prices and real estate activity.
U.S. rate hikes "could hurt the recovery in the real estate
sector of Dubai and would increase the cost of financing for the
new and existing projects," Cakir said.
Rising interest rates could also make it more expensive for
Dubai to refinance the debt mountain left over from the 2009
crash; the IMF estimates the emirate's government and
state-linked firms face some $85 billion of debt maturing in
2015-2019.
Some of Dubai's debt restructuring plans, particularly the
$25 billion deal for state-owned conglomerate Dubai World
, depend on future sales of global assets which may
become harder as interest rates climb.
The outcome may be a shift of money flows within the GCC,
away from Dubai where frothy markets have benefited from years
of rock-bottom interest rates, and towards economies - like
Saudi Arabia's - which can cope most comfortably with an era of
more expensive money.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)