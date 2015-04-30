Middle East funds bullish again after oil's rally, Q1 earnings -survey

* Moderately positive on both equities and fixed income
* Some sectors, such as Dubai banks, posted strong Q1
results
* Saudi valuations rich, foreign inflows may be
overestimated
* Managers slightly less bullish on Egypt after new taxes
* U.S. rate hike expectations pushed further into future
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 30 Middle East fund managers are
once again turning positive on equity and fixed income markets
after oil prices rebounded and the Yemen conflict remained
contained within that country's territory, a monthly Reuters
survey shows.
The survey of 15 leading fund firms, conducted over the past
10 days, shows 33 percent expect to raise their equity
allocations to the Middle East in the next three months, up from
13 percent in the previous survey. The proportion intending to
cut equity allocations fell to 7 percent from 20 percent.
At the same time, 7 percent expect to raise fixed income
allocations to the region, the same ratio as a month ago, while
none plan to cut them, compared to 13 percent in March.
One major factor supporting investor sentiment in Gulf
equities is oil. The price of Brent crude has risen about 17
percent this month after dropping 12 percent in March; while the
outlook for the oil price remains uncertain, more managers think
it may well have bottomed out.
Also, recent economic data has pushed market expectations
for a U.S. interest rate increase further down the road, with
few investors now expecting a hike in June and most predicting a
move later this year. This is positive for both fixed income and
equities, given the Gulf's currency pegs to the U.S. dollar.
"(Our) Middle East fixed income allocations will be
maintained due to the relatively high spreads and good liquidity
available in the system," said Ram Mohan, fixed income portfolio
manager at Abu Dhabi's Invest AD.
While Gulf petrochemicals firms reported poor first-quarter
earnings, as expected given the tumble of petrochemical product
prics, some other key sectors such as banking beat analysts'
estimates.
And while the start of the Saudi-led bombing campaign in
Yemen late in March worried some fund managers, the conflict has
not escalated into a region-wide confrontation or a major
incursion involving land forces.
<----------------------------------------------------------
Graphic of survey result: link.reuters.com/can64w
---------------------------------------------------------->
UAE, SAUDI
Investor optimism towards equities is not uniform, however.
The United Arab Emirates, which had been downgraded in previous
months, is the clear favourite in the latest survey.
Twenty-seven percent plan to increase their UAE allocations and
just 7 percent expect to cut them, compared to ratios of 13
percent and 20 percent in the previous survey.
Dubai's largest listed banks, Emirates NBD and
Dubai Islamic Bank, beat analysts' estimates in April
as their first-quarter net profits increased 60 and 34 percent
respectively.
In Abu Dhabi, banks' results have been mixed, but Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank posted an estimate-beating 31 percent
increase in first-quarter profit.
Also, liquidity in the UAE and other Gulf banking systems
has remained ample, easing fears that a reduction of oil
revenues due to low prices might cause a funding squeeze.
Major UAE property firms such as Dubai's Emaar
have yet to report their earnings, but the company's unit Emaar
Malls Group announced a 32 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit this week.
Compared to the UAE, funds are slightly less bullish on
Saudi Arabia, with 13 percent planning to increase allocations
and the rest seeing them stable. Last month, 20 percent planned
to boost allocations and just as many planned to cut them.
Although the kingdom's banks have performed well, Saudi
Arabia's first-quarter corporate earnings were generally weaker
than expected as some petrochemicals firms missed already
pessimistic estimates. Telecommunications operator Mobily
, which posted an unexpected loss following an earnings
restatement scandal, was another big factor.
Also, Saudi Arabia's equities valuations are already rich,
and the latest survey results suggest foreign investors may be
in no rush to pour large sums of new money into the kingdom when
the market opens to direct foreign investment on June 15.
"We are very excited about the announcement by Saudi
Arabia's Capital Market Authority of the timeline for the
opening up of the Tadawul (stock exchange) to direct investment
by qualified foreign investors," said Sachin Mohindra, portfolio
manager at Invest AD.
"However, we believe that local investors in Saudi Arabia
might be overestimating the level of capital inflow expected to
come into the market in the immediate term."
As the kingdom will not be included in the short term in any
broad market indexes, such as those calculated by MSCI, new
capital is expected to come from actively managed funds rather
than passive ones, Mohindra said.
"These actively managed funds will not only base their
decision on prevailing valuations, but also on operational
issues before committing any serious money."
EGYPT, QATAR
Fund managers remain positive on Egypt, but are not as
bullish as a month ago. Twenty percent of respondents said they
planned to increase allocations and 7 percent planned to reduce
them; in March, 27 percent planned to boost allocations and none
to cut them.
Egypt's government approved bylaws in April introducing
taxes on capital gains and dividends, prompting a sell-off by
local investors. However, hope for compromise emerged this week
when a group of investors filed a lawsuit seeking to annul the
regulations and then submitted alternative proposals to the
cabinet such as introducing a stamp duty.
Also, Egyptian companies still face foreign currency
shortages despite continued aid to Cairo from the rich Gulf
states.
Qatar is the only stock market in the region towards which
fund managers remain bearish on balance, with 20 percent
planning to reduce allocations and only 13 percent seeing them
higher. Last month, 27 percent planned to cut allocations and 7
percent expected to increase them.
The Doha bourse has lagged the UAE and Saudi Arabia despite
oil's rebound and is still down 0.3 percent year-to-date.
Some local stocks, such as drilling rig provider Gulf
International Services, down 8.3 percent this year,
are exposed to the oil and gas exploration and development
sector, which may suffer from low oil prices even more than the
petrochemical industry.
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 9
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 14
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 13
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 11
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 14
f) Kuwait
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 12
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan
Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD;
Global Investment House; Invest AD; National Bank of Abu Dhabi;
NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders Middle East;
Securities and Investment Co of Bahrain; Union National Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)