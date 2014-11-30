Mideast funds ready to return to Gulf bourses when oil shock fades

* Underperformance due to oil plunge may continue to
year-end
* But many managers not bearish towards long term
* Oil at $70 wouldn't cause growth to collapse
* Petchem profits may be hit hard, damage to others moderate
* Cheap oil makes funds more bullish on Turkey
By Azza Al Arabi
DUBAI, Nov 30 Middle East fund managers expect
to put money back into Gulf stock markets in coming months once
the shock of the plunge in oil prices fades, the latest Reuters
survey of regional asset managers shows.
The slide of Brent crude to $70 a barrel last week,
from around $115 in June, has shifted the outlook for the
oil-exporting Gulf economies. This has caused Gulf equities to
underperform after a couple of years of strong outperformance.
The main Saudi stock index has tumbled 19 percent
from its September peak, giving up almost all of this year's
gains; Dubai's index is down 17 percent from this
year's high. By contrast, the MSCI emerging markets index
is down just 9 percent.
In the survey of 15 leading Middle East investment managers,
conducted over the past 10 days, many said Gulf stock markets
could drop further in the short term if oil remained weak.
"The sharp drop of oil prices and the uncertainty over
future prices in the medium term mean buy-side liquidity has
continued to stay out until it's clearer..." said Mohammed Ali
Yasin, managing director of NBAD Securities in Abu Dhabi.
"In the absence of catalyst events in December, and without
any company news, markets are expected to continue their current
trends, or maybe go slightly lower, as they will be weak to any
sell-offs or profit-taking activities before year-end."
However, he and others said the longer-term outlook for Gulf
equities was not bearish, and that valuations might now have
come down far enough to permit substantial flows of funds back
into the markets early next year.
The survey found 53 percent of fund managers expecting to
raise their allocations to Middle East stocks over the next
three months, and 27 percent expecting to reduce them.
That was little changed from last month's survey, which was
conducted when Brent crude was around $85 and found 47 percent
of managers intending to raise Middle East equity allocations,
and 20 percent intending to decrease them.
The most recent survey showed 53 percent of funds expecting
to raise Saudi Arabian equity allocations over the next three
months, despite the heavy dependence of the Saudi economy on oil
and the large weightings of petrochemical firms - roughly
one-third - in its stock market. Twenty percent expect to reduce
Saudi equity allocations.
In the United Arab Emirates, where bourses feature few
stocks directly related to oil and are instead focused on banks
and real estate firms, 47 percent anticipate raising equity
allocations and 20 percent see themselves reducing them.
<---------------------------------------------------------
Graphic of survey results: link.reuters.com/ber53w
--------------------------------------------------------->
NO COLLAPSE
A year of $70 oil would slash the tens of billions of
dollars in oil income pouring into the Gulf states. But it would
not necessarily force sharp slowdowns in economic growth or
corporate profits.
That is because the oil wealth goes into the coffers of Gulf
governments. With oil at $70, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates will probably start posting state budget deficits, but
they can keep spending at high levels if they dig into their
huge fiscal reserves or finance themselves with debt issues.
Most fund managers and analysts expect governments to do
exactly that; state spending growth in the big Gulf economies
may slow but looks unlikely to go into reverse. Bahrain and Oman
have weaker finances and may be forced to cut back much more
sharply, but their economies are tiny.
In the worst case, next year's growth in the big Gulf
economies may not reach the levels of above 4 percent that
analysts were predicting a few months ago, but it is likely to
stay robust by the standards of much of the rest of the world.
"The key point is that the region is in a strong position to
absorb the hit to its income," said Jason Tuvey, Middle East
economist at Capital Economics in London.
"Admittedly, budget positions in a number of countries may
now be in deficit. But these can be easily financed by issuing
debt or drawing down large savings. Moreover, oil prices would
have to fall further before the region's aggregate current
account position swung from surplus to deficit."
He added, "The upshot is that a period of lower oil prices
is unlikely to cause growth across the region to collapse."
Earnings of petrochemical producers would be hardest hit by
oil at $70; Gulf producers would lose the competitive advantage
they enjoy over foreign rivals from low feedstock prices, and
would face valuation losses on their inventories. Analysts have
already slashed their average forecast for the Saudi
petrochemical sector's earnings growth this year to 13 percent
from 25 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
With the Saudi private sector in good health, the impact on
other industries would be significant but less dramatic.
Earnings across the entire Saudi stock market are now expected
to grow 12 percent this year, instead of 17 percent forecast in
mid-September.
Other big Gulf stock markets, less exposed to petrochemical
earnings, would see a weaker effect.
EGYPT, TURKEY
The Reuters survey also showed interest among Middle East
fund managers in stock markets that could benefit from lower oil
prices.
Cheaper global energy costs could give a boost to Egypt,
shrinking its external deficit, reducing pressure on state
finances from energy subsidies, and making it easier to address
the power shortages that have plagued industry.
A third of fund managers expect to raise their Egyptian
equity allocations over the next three months, while 13 percent
expect to reduce them.
The biggest boost may be to investor perceptions of Turkey,
which has struggled over the past year with currency volatility
and capital flight related to a big external deficit that is
swollen by energy imports.
The latest survey showed 20 percent of fund managers
expecting to raise their Turkish equity allocations and 7
expecting percent to reduce them - the most bullish balance
since the survey was launched in September 2013.
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 8 DECREASES - 4 SAME - 3
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 7 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 5
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 5 SAME - 5
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 8 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 4
d) Egypt INCREASE - 5
DECREASE - 2 SAME - 8
e) Turkey INCREASE - 3
DECREASE - 1 SAME - 11
f) Kuwait INCREASE - 3
DECREASE - 3 SAME - 9
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Rayan Investment LLC;
Al Mal Capital; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD;
Global Investment House; Mashreq Bank; National Bank of Abu
Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders Middle
East; Securities and Investment Co of Bahrain; Union National
Bank.
(Additional reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Andrew
Torchia)