Funds positive on UAE, Egypt stocks in era of cheap oil-survey

* UAE economy, markets most diversified away from oil
    * Egypt external, fiscal balances benefit from cheap oil
    * Cautious on Saudi, Qatar, Kuwait equities
    * Bulls outweigh bears slightly on Turkish stocks
    * Balance on fixed income is most bearish since April

    By Azza Al Arabi
    DUBAI, Dec 31 The United Arab Emirates and Egypt
appear the most attractive among major Middle Eastern stock
markets in an era of low oil prices, the latest Reuters survey
of regional asset managers suggests.
    The plunge of oil and equity prices over the last several
months has stunned managers, and they may therefore invest their
2015 equity allocations to the region only gradually.
    "I think the next three months will witness a wait-and-see
approach by most fund managers, as they wait to see stability in
the equity markets after the wild swings of December," said
Mohammed Ali Yasin, managing director at Abu Dhabi's NBAD
Securities.
    A key question, he said, is "if the predictions of more
stable oil prices in the range of $65-$75 materialise - that
will be a major defining factor for their investment strategy
over the rest of 2015."
    However, the Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East
investment professionals, conducted over the past 10 days, shows
the markets' tumble has not turned funds away from regional
stocks in general.
    Forty-seven percent expect to raise overall equity
allocations in the next three months against 20 percent who
anticipate reducing them.
    Many fund managers note that the markets' slide - Saudi
Arabia is down 24 percent from its September peak - has
greatly improved valuations, reducing or eliminating big
premiums to other emerging markets.
    The big difference shown by the latest survey is that funds
have become much more selective about which stock markets they
plan to buy in coming months. On balance they are still wary of
Saudi Arabia, for example; 40 percent expect to lower their
equity allocations there and 33 percent to increase them.
    That is because petrochemical stocks are heavily weighted in
the Saudi market and they remain vulnerable to further falls in
oil prices, which would reduce the advantage that Saudi
companies enjoy over foreign rivals due to cheap feedstock.
    "With oil prices expected to remain low and the petchem
sector weight big in the index, next year will be very
interesting when it comes to stock picking," said Bader Al
Ghanim, head of asset management at Kuwait's Global Investment
House.
    Fund managers are also cautious about Qatar, where
petrochemical firms such as Industries Qatar are
heavily weighted, and Kuwait, which has one of the richest
governments in the region but where bureaucracy and political
tensions have made it hard for authorities to spend money
effectively to offset poor global economic conditions.
    <---------------------------------------------------------
    Graphic of survey results:  link.reuters.com/nad73w
    --------------------------------------------------------->
    
    UAE, EGYPT
    But towards the UAE and Egypt, managers are considerably
more optimistic. Forty-seven percent expect to raise overall
equity allocations to the UAE in the next three months and 20
percent anticipate reducing them.
    There are two major reasons. Partly because of the
contribution of Dubai, economic growth depends less on oil in
the UAE than it does in the other wealthy Gulf states.
    Also, oil and petrochemical firms are weighted only lightly
in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai stock markets, which
are instead dominated by banks and real estate firms. If cheap
oil strengthens the global economy, that could conceivably help
Dubai real estate stocks by increasing the amount of money
flowing into Dubai property from India, Europe and elsewhere.
    Egypt looks like the other big beneficiary of cheap
oil, since it is a net energy importer. Low oil prices might
cause Gulf governments to become a little less generous in their
foreign aid to Egypt - but not enough to offset the major
benefit to its external balance and state finances.
    A third of managers expect to raise their Egyptian equity
allocations and only 7 percent to reduce them.
    Turkey may also benefit from cheap oil, though that
is partly offset by worries about capital outflows from emerging
markets due to expected rises in U.S. interest rates next year.
Twenty percent of fund managers expect to raise their equity
allocations to Turkey, and only 7 percent to cut them.
    The latest survey also shows managers becoming increasingly
bearish on Middle East fixed income as the start of the cycle of
U.S. interest rate hikes approaches; Gulf central banks would
probably hike soon after the United States because of their
currency pegs to the dollar.
    Seven percent expect to raise their fixed income allocations
and 27 percent to cut them. That is the biggest bearish balance
for fixed income since April.
    
    SURVEY RESULTS
    
    1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?                                
    INCREASE - 7   DECREASES - 3   SAME - 5    
    
    2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?                                
    INCREASE - 1   DECREASE - 4   SAME - 10    
    
    3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?                                                         
      
    a) United Arab Emirates
        INCREASE - 7   DECREASE - 3   SAME - 5    
    
         b) Qatar
        INCREASE - 5   DECREASE - 6   SAME - 4    
    
       c) Saudi Arabia
       INCREASE - 5   DECREASE - 6   SAME - 4                   
                                d) Egypt                    
       INCREASE - 5   DECREASE - 1   SAME - 9    
    
       e) Turkey
        INCREASE - 3   DECREASE - 1   SAME - 11
    
       f) Kuwait
     INCREASE - 4   DECREASE - 4   SAME - 7
    
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan
Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD;
Global Investment House; Mashreq Bank; National Bank of Abu
Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders Middle
East; Securities and Investment Co of Bahrain; Union National
Bank.

 (Graphic by Matthew Weber; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
