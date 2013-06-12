DEALTALK-Signs of M&A revival in Middle East as activity picks up

* M&A slumped during financial crisis
* But strong economies now improving confidence
* Differences in valuations starting to narrow
* Companies seeking to expand beyond borders
* Governments backing some mergers
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, June 12 After several sluggish years,
mergers and acquisitions activity within the Middle East is
showing signs of revival, giving hope to global banks which
scaled back their regional operations because of a dearth of
deal flow.
Traditionally, the Gulf has been a major source of outbound
deals, with its cash-rich sovereign wealth funds and state
entities snapping up stakes in Western companies ranging from
banks to automakers and football clubs.
But M&A activity within the region - deals to acquire Middle
Eastern companies - suffered after 2007 as the global financial
crisis and then Dubai's corporate debt crisis of 2009-2010
caused investors to pull in their horns. From nearly $45 billion
in 2007, Middle East M&A transactions sank to about $25 billion
in 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Now, however, bankers and industry experts say they are
encouraged by an increased level of intra-regional business, as
corporations seek to expand beyond their borders and governments
back consolidation in some sectors. Middle East M&A rebounded to
$20 billion in 2012, double the level in 2011.
First-quarter 2013 volumes saw a 10 percent drop from a year
earlier, but bankers said the level of business negotiations
underway suggested the rest of this year would be strong.
"What we are seeing is that activity levels are definitely
better than last year and there is greater confidence in the
overall economic system," said Paul Skelton, HSBC's regional
head of global banking in the Middle East and North Africa.
"The cross-border deals are happening and it will continue
given the cash levels with entities in places such as Qatar.
There are more middle-market deals and discussions taking place
which are intra-regional."
VALUATIONS
A few years ago, because of the uncertain economic outlook,
there were big differences in the valuations that potential
buyers and sellers assigned to companies, causing many of the
negotiations that did occur to fail, bankers said.
This prompted many international banks, such as
Switzerland's Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura
Holdings, to cut jobs in their investment banking teams
for the region.
In the past year, however, Gulf economies have set the seal
on their recovery from the global crisis; the private sector in
Saudi Arabia has boomed, while Dubai's real estate market - a
key barometer for confidence in the United Arab Emirates - has
started to recover.
Meanwhile, despite the political and economic disclocation,
the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011 were seen by many Gulf
companies as creating long-term business opportunities, by
opening North African economies to fresh competition.
So Gulf companies across the banking, telecommunications,
retail and energy sectors are looking to expand regionally
The UAE's state-owned telecommunications firm Etisalat
and Qatar's Ooredoo are competing to buy
Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Morocco's Maroc Telecom,
a deal potentially worth up to $8 billion if minority
shareholders are also bought out.
Large banks such as Qatar National Bank and
Dubai's Emirates NBD are studying the possibility of
more acquisitions in the region after they bought assets in
Egypt last year to diversify from their crowded home markets.
"M&A activity this time around is underpinned by strong
industrial logic as regional companies are today far more
sophisticated and financially strong, and are coming out of a
consolidation phase in home markets," said Omar Iqtidar,
Citigroup's Dubai-based investment banking head for the Middle
East.
Differences over valuations are narrowing as companies'
earnings growth improves and tangible cash flows make
expectations more concrete, bankers said.
"We are working on a deal currently where the asset failed
to sell a number of years ago due to vendor's valuation
expectations," said Declan Hayes, managing director for
transaction services at consultancy Deloitte in the UAE.
"A combination of multiple realignment and some growth in
operating earnings makes the deal possible now."
Hayes said several of Deloitte's clients, including private
equity firms and corporates, were seeking acquisition
opportunities to position for growth in Saudi Arabia, the
largest Gulf Arab economy.
STATE-BACKED
The lack of major M&A for several years has left
inefficiencies and room for consolidation in some industries. In
some cases, that is now being addressed by mergers.
In Saudi Arabia, Sahara Petrochemical and Saudi
International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said this
month they were in talks on a potential merger.
In some countries, governments are backing the
consolidation. Dubai and Abu Dhabi agreed to merge their
aluminium smelting companies this month to create a national
champion with an enterprise value of $15 billion; the combined
company will be the world's fifth largest aluminium firm. Morgan
Stanley advised Abu Dhabi in the deal.
That merger has raised speculation that the Abu Dhabi and
Dubai governments might move forward in merging the country's
multiple stock exchanges, a deal which stalled three years ago
because of political differences.
Earlier this year Abu Dhabi agreed to combine its two
biggest real estate firms, Aldar Properties and Sorouh
Real Estate, in a state-backed deal. The deal involved
advisory roles for several banks such as Goldman Sachs,
Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.
Mergers among Bahraini lenders have been encouraged by the
country's central bank, especially among smaller Islamic banks
hit hard by a local real estate crisis and political unrest in
the tiny island nation.
"Government-level discussions are happening and you have
seen some positive announcements on consolidation in some key
sectors. There is an understanding that it needs to happen,"
HSBC's Skelton said of the Gulf M&A outlook.