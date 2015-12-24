Middle East misses out on M&A boom as sellers hold out on prices

* Number of Middle East regional deals lowest since 2007
DUBAI, Dec 24 A global boom in mergers and
acquisitions has largely bypassed the Middle East where regional
deals are stalling as sellers refuse to budge on valuations
despite a slumping oil price.
While a flurry of big deals pushed global M&A volume in 2015
to a record $4.6 trillion, transactions between parties in the
Middle East totalled just $12.68 billion in the year to Dec. 7,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
That would make it the slowest year in value terms since
2011, while the actual number of deals is on course to be the
lowest since 2007.
The decline follows a buoyant period when surging economic
growth -- driven by government largesse and a young and
increasingly affluent population -- propelled the region's
private equity market and pushed up valuations, especially in
consumer-focused, healthcare and education businesses.
The valuations being sought by sellers, their expectations
inflated by that frenzy, have yet to come back down to earth,
despite a regional growth outlook clouded by oil falling to an
11-year-low.
"I don't think expectations of sellers have modulated at all
in response to oil prices," said Richard Dallas, managing
director of Abu Dhabi-based Gulf Capital, noting that "just like
in any real estate market, the first phase of an adjustment is a
period of illiquidity."
One industry participant contrasted the gap in valuations
between private sellers and public markets, with most Gulf stock
exchanges tumbling around 15 percent this year.
One reason potential sellers have been reluctant to
compromise is because many businesses are owned by families who
often have sentimental attachments to their assets.
In other cases, sellers promised high valuations a year ago
by advisers pitching for roles are now unwilling to yield to
changed economic conditions.
"It's the wrong discussion to try and optimise pricing up
front and then either end up with the wrong partner or with no
transaction," said Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, partner of emerging
market-focused firm Abraaj Group.
The result is that deals take longer to close, as buyers and
sellers haggle for longer to reach a mutually-agreeable price,
or transactions simply fall through.
DEALS DRY UP
The sale of Dunia Finance is one such example, with sources
indicating that initial interest shown in the consumer finance
firm in August had petered out as the sellers' price
expectations deterred potential buyers.
Nobody was immediately available to comment on the state of
the sale process from Dunia, or current Abu Dhabi-based owners
Mubadala and Waha Capital. Singapore's Temasek Holding, whose
unit is the third stakeholder in Dunia, declined to comment.
Similarly, KKR and Dubai-based Fajr Capital's joint
bid for a 25 percent stake in Azadea Group ran into difficulties
because of a disagreement over valuations between the buyers and
the family group which owns the Middle Eastern retailer.
While the Middle East has started to benefit from engagement
by international private equity firms, who target larger deals,
such transactions remain rare. Most deals are below the $200
million level and between local parties
It is not all doom and gloom, with population growth
continuing to make defensive sectors like food and beverages and
healthcare attractive.
Another potential bright spot is that the uncertain economic
environment has prompted more companies to begin talks with
advisers about raising cash through asset sales.
"We are getting a lot of enquiries from family groups as
many are having to look at tough strategic decisions and are
looking at ... possible M&A transactions, divestments," said
Raymond Hurley, financial services deals specialist at
professional services firm PwC.
