MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi heads Gulf slump as Gaza clashes weigh

DUBAI Nov 19 A sharp sell-off dragged Saudi Arabia's index to a five-week low on Monday and most other Middle East markets also fell as Israel-Palestine clashes extended into a sixth day.

The kingdom's market dropped 1.9 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 14.

Israel bombed dozens of suspected militant sites in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Monday and Palestinians kept up their cross-border rocket fire as international pressure for a truce intensified.

"People are getting worried the rising tension in Gaza can be the start of something worse," said Abdullah Alawi, assistant general manager and head of research at Al Jazira Capital research, adding worries over the world economy were also weighing on Saudi investor sentiment.

Global markets dropped last week on worries the U.S. economy is heading towards a "fiscal cliff", which threatens to send the world's largest economy back into recession.

Saudi large-caps lost ground, with Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's largest chemicals producer, and Al Rajhi Bank each dropping 1.4 percent and Samba Financial Group lost 2.4 percent.

State media said on Sunday that King Abdullah has undergone successful back surgery at a hospital in Riyadh.

Analyst say weak third-quarter earnings from petrochemical and banking stocks - the two largest sectors by market value - have made investors wary.

"Bluechip companies have shown weakness in the last quarter and most analysts agree that next year will witness slower growth in petchems, banks and telecoms," Alawi added. "The main sectors of the economy are maturing, which in return lowers the expectations of exceptional growth."

Elsewhere, Dubai's bluechips dragged the emirate's index to a seven-week closing low.

Telecom operator du lost 1.8 percent, builder Arabtec dropped 3 percent and Emaar Properties slipped 1.4 percent.

The market is still up 16.7 percent so far in 2012. Analysts expect bargain hunters to now step in following Monday's declines.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark closed 0.8 percent lower, its fourth decline since Nov. 12's 16-month high.

Heavyweights weighed, with First Gulf Bank and telecom operator etisalat falling 1.9 and 0.7 percent respectively.

In Doha, the measure ended 0.04 percent higher, easing away from Sunday's three-month low.

Gainers outnumbered losers nine to seven. Qatar Navigation climbed 2.1 percent.

"It's all politics and Middle East conflict - the Gaza attack is scaring everyone," said Yassir Mckee, head of brokerage at Doha's Al Rayan Financial Brokerage.

"Qatar should stay in range - it needs some good news to take it higher. Locals are not as scared as much as the foreigners when there is tension in the region."

Doha's bourse is down 4.5 percent this year due to investor disappointment over dividend yields and what is perceived as slow progress in the award of infrastructure development contracts ahead of Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"If volumes in Qatar don't increase in the medium-term, it's going to be difficult for people to accumulate," said Musa Haddad, head of investment advisory services at National Bank of Abu Dhabi. "It will not get much attention from international investors because the dividend yield growth is getting flat."

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* Market index dropped 1.5 percent to 6,666 points.

DUBAI

* Market index fell 1.4 percent to 1,579 points.

ABU DHABI

* Market index declined 0.8 percent to 2,660 points.

QATAR

* Market index edged up 0.04 percent to 8,381 points.

EGYPT

* Market index slipped 1.2 percent to 5,414 points.

KUWAIT

* Market index rose 0.2 percent to 5,783 points.

OMAN

* Market index dipped 0.3 percent to 5,602 points.

BAHRAIN

* Market index fell 1 percent to 1,043 points.